"Women think they can hit a man and get away" - Man KOs woman who hit him over a chair, Twitter reacts

Twitter users debated whether a man was justified in KOing a woman in a viral video.

Plenty of social media accounts share videos of fights and confrontations with little to no background context. A Twitter account called FIGHT COMPS recently started a debate with a video that was captioned:

“Right or Wrong? Man Knocks Woman Out Over Chair Dispute”

In the viral video, a man is seen arguing with a woman over a chair in a room filled with people. After allegedly discussing who the object belonged to, the man ignored another person looking to diffuse the situation with a different chair. He used his size and power advantage to gain possession of the seat from the smaller woman.

As a result, the woman hit the man several times, quickly escalating the situation. The man responded by throwing a right hook, knocking the woman out.

The comment section was filled with varying opinions bout the viral fight. Some people believe the woman deserved to get KO'd because she made the situation physical. The supporters of the man featured the following comments:

“Women think they can hit a man and get away with it? She chose to make it physical when she took a swing at him. She dealt with the results of the choice that she made.”

“I don’t see anything wrong she threw hands so her fault”

“For any male supporting feminism, you must include equal fights, equal charges, and equal accountabilities as well.”

“Women need to learn to keep their hands to themselves.”

On the contrary, other people believe that a man should never hit a woman, regardless of the circumstances. The comment section of the viral video also featured the following insult toward the man for KOing the woman over a chair:

“Men knocking a woman out is never allowed. What if it was a woman in your family?”

“Very wrong”

“Coward.”

“He's wrong even if he's right about the chair.”

Twitter comments

Watch the controversial KO video discussed in this article below:

FIGHT COMPS @fightcomps_ Right or Wrong? Man Knocks Woman Out Over Chair Dispute Right or Wrong? Man Knocks Woman Out Over Chair Dispute https://t.co/LHryF0FhUT

