"Women should do twice the time for falsely accusing men" - Support pours in for Conor McGregor after bathroom video goes viral 

Conor McGregor's supporters have let their voices be heard after a video showing the Irishman and his alleged victim has gone viral.

Earlier this week, news broke that McGregor had been accused of sexual assault after his appearance at Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Miami, Florida on June 9. The woman in question claims she was escorted by NBA and Miami Heat security personnel backstage and led into a bathroom, where she was forced into non-consensual oral sex with the Irishman who was waiting for her.

Since the news of the allegations went public, Conor McGregor's lawyers put out a statement, categorically denying any criminal activity:

"The allegations are false. Mr McGregor will not be intimidated." [H/t Irish Mirror]

TMZ Sports have since released a video from the night the reported offense took place. In the video, McGregor is seen escorting the woman to the bathroom himself, not the security from the event which the victim reportedly claimed.

Watch the video here:

Since the video has gone viral, Conor McGregor fans have voiced their support. Many believe the story is a false accusation in an attempt to seek financial gain from him. One fan wrote:

"Women should do twice the time for falsely accusing men, trying to tarnish a person’s reputation. The truth always comes out and I hope her name and face does too."

Another fan stated:

"She clearly made it up"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Tom @TclarkIV @mma_orbit @TMZ_Sports So that throws our her whole story. She said Heat security forced her in the bathroom and he was already there first part was a lie so can't trust any of the story. Seems like a cash grab.

dav_007 @Davescud007 @TMZ_Sports No offence to the woman but she looked a bit not up to standard to be having it off with McGregor in a public bathroom… like cmon didn't even see her face and know there's something not right here.. he ain't that stupid to risk it all for some heffa

Adam @AdamRober1621 @TMZ_Sports This is such a bullshit story. Everything about this is bulshit. She was looking for a payday. And "happened" for run into Conor. She saw an opportunity and took it. She didn't plan this out well though. I don't like Conor. But I will have his back in this case

Starts with J @JLa2685 @TMZ_Sports At what point are men going to realize that a person who is intoxicated CANNOT GIVE CONSENT? Like, this is an incredibly easy concept to grasp.

High Hopes @HighHopes2023 @TMZ_Sports So the entire premise of her story is made up. Got it.

HJ @Hanafin123 @TMZ_Sports The statement said security brought her in and Conor was in there waiting for her. First part is disproven straight away.

👌🏽 @rockrichardsonn @mma_orbit @TMZ_Sports dats how you know she lying

Let Ryan Poles Eat @POLESPLSEAT @mma_orbit @TMZ_Sports Her statement said she went in and he was already in there hiding for her. First sentence of her story already wrong. Lol!

lucash @RetornoLucas @mma_orbit @TMZ_Sports Where are the security guards forcing the woman into something? fraud lmao

Michael Chandler weighs in on Conor McGregor sexual assault allegations

The allegations surrounding Conor McGregor have shocked the MMA community. Whilst some are remaining quiet and waiting for concrete details, others are more openly willing to discuss the situation.

One such fighter is Michael Chandler, who is currently expected to face McGregor in the octagon before the end of the year. 'The Ultimate Fighter' coach, who competed opposite 'The Notorious' on the latest season of the show, questioned the validity of the story.

In a Twitter Q&A, 'Iron' responded to a question about McGregor's alleged assault. According to Chandler, the details surrounding the entire situation are "fishy":

"They [the allegations] are very fishy... A lot of people would have to be in in this, in a very densely populated place with security cameras everywhere."

Michael Chandler @MikeChandlerMMA

Michael Chandler @MikeChandlerMMA

A lot of people would have to be in in this, in a very densely populated place with security cameras everywhere.

