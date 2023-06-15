UFC rival speaks out on Conor McGregor’s sexual assault accusations, questions validity of claims

Conor McGregor has recently become entangled in a major scandal following allegations of sexual assault made by a woman during Game 4 of the NBA Finals on June 9, 2023, held at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

According to the accuser's attorney Ariel Mitchell, the claimed event occurred after the game had ended. The alleged victim was escorted from her friend by NBA and Miami Heat security employees, who then directed her into a men's restroom where Conor McGregor and his security personnel were already present. The attorney's claims go on to state that 'The Notorious' then coerced the victim into engaging in non-consensual oral sexual activity.

Bleacher Report



A woman says Conor McGregor raped her at Game 4 of the NBA Finals, per @TMZ_Sports He has denied the allegations

His rival coach on the reality show The Ultimate Fighter, Michael Chandler, has come forward to express his thoughts on the matter. 'Iron' openly raised doubts about the validity of the claims, thereby questioning the credibility of the accusations.

During a recent Q&A session, the former lightweight title challenger stated:

"Very fishy details."

Check out the social media post below:

The Miami Police Department has recognized the gravity of the allegations against the former UFC champion and has taken action by launching an investigation into the matter.

MMA community reacts to the allegations made on Conor McGregor

The sexual assault allegations made against Conor McGregor have elicited a diverse and nuanced range of reactions from the MMA community.

Twitter user @primeghosttv reflected on McGregor's constant attachment to controversies:

"This dude just can’t stay out of trouble."

Another user @kryptonprobett remarked:

"This dude went off the rails big time. Jail him if true."

@TheDunkinHOnut believes the situation should be thoroughly investigated:

"If it’s true. Lock him up. It’s it’s false, give her the full maximum sentence he would’ve been given."

DunkinHOnut



If it's true. Lock him up. It's it's false, give her the full maximum sentence he would've been given.

@Myco_G2 hinted at McGregor's alleged substance abuse:

"Conor’s doing way to much blow rn."

@lucentphoenix remarked:

"It's the easiest lie for a woman to get somebody instantly in trouble for. The words 'he raped me' are the fastest way a man can get thrown in jail. But if a man says a woman hit him or beat him up or raped HIM, he will ALSO be the first one in handcuffs."

Daniel Ackel



The words "he raped me" are the fastest way a man can get thrown in jail.



It's the easiest lie for a woman to get somebody instantly in trouble for. The words "he raped me" are the fastest way a man can get thrown in jail. But if a man says a woman hit him or beat him up or raped HIM, he will ALSO be the first one in handcuffs.

Check out some more reactions below:

