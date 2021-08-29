"You do not want to make the guy mad" - Stephen Thompson on Jake Paul's trash talk to Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul has caught the ire of many in combat sports because of the personal nature of his trash talk. UFC welterweight Stephen Thompson warned Paul against it and drew parallels with the beef between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

While in conversation with his fans on YouTube, Stephen Thompson offered his two cents on the fiasco with Paul's crew and Tyron Woodley's mother. Thompson compared Jake's personal remarks to Conor McGregor's leading up to UFC 229. 'The Notorious' infuriated Khabib Nurmagomedov and subsequently paid the price:

"I think Jake Paul was talking about Tyron Woodley's mom. Not cool. Number one, you don't want to p*** somebody off like Tyron Woodley. You do not want to make the guy mad. And he loves his mom. And here's a guy who's talking crap because he thinks that's what he should do. It sells a fight, it does. But when you start getting personal is when things are going to go and start to get crazy. We've seen it time and time again. You know, Conor McGregor talking about Khabib and his family, and you saw what happened to him," asserted Stephen Thompson.

Stephen Thompson picks Tyron Woodley to win over Jake Paul

Jake Paul will come into his fight against Tyron Woodley on August 29th as the favorite. Regardless, 'Wonderboy' reckons his former UFC rival who will overcome the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

Stephen Thompson declared that 'The Chosen One' is driven to teach 'The Problem Child' a lesson.

"I feel like Tyron Woodley is on a path. A warpath. I'm leaning towards my man Tyron Woodley," declared Stephen Thompson.

Tyron Woodley has been very clear about the fact that he will be gunning for a KO right from the get-go. But can he outbox an up-and-coming Jake Paul?

