Stamp Fairtex sends love to 'Wondergirl' following Jaroonsak's MMA debut win at ONE 157

Stamp Fairtex was a Muay Thai fighter who successfully transitioned to MMA. Now, Nat 'Wondergirl' Jaroonsak is following in her footsteps.

Stamp made her MMA debut after a lifetime in Muay Thai. She has held ONE titles not only in Muay Thai but also in kickboxing. She transitioned to MMA in 2018 and has since won the Atomweight Grand Prix and challenged for the undisputed title.

'Wondergirl' is looking to emulate Stamp. She won national titles in Muay Thai in her home country of Thailand and is now competing in MMA.

Ahead of her MMA debut at ONE 157, she told the South China Morning Post:

"I'm pretty new with this sport so I want to go slow just like Stamp Fairtex... I need to work a lot still. I want to go slow, like Stamp. Go slow and go strong. Stamp took around two years to get a title. I think two years would be perfect. It's not too fast, it's not too long."

At ONE 157, she made her debut and put an exclamation mark on it. 'Wondergirl' submitted her opponent Zeba Bano in the first round with an armbar. She does have a blue belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu to go with her Muay Thai abilities.

After the victory, Stamp Fairtex gave a shoutout to 'Wondergirl' on her Instagram Story.

[Image Credit: @stamp_fairtex on Instagram]

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship is BACK!



Nat Jaroonsak submits Zeba Bano with a first-round armbar in her MMA debut



#ONE157 | #ONEChampionship | Watch.ONEFC.com "Wondergirl"is BACK!Nat Jaroonsak submits Zeba Bano with a first-round armbar in her MMA debut "Wondergirl" 🇹🇭 is BACK!Nat Jaroonsak submits Zeba Bano with a first-round armbar in her MMA debut 💪#ONE157 | #ONEChampionship | Watch.ONEFC.com https://t.co/KoQUpjFWVC

Nat 'Wondergirl' Jaroonsak on her submission victory

Nat Jaroonsak submitted her opponent in round one at ONE 157. She was excited about her victory and said in the post-fight interview:

"I'm so excited! I can't sleep last night. It's my first time for MMA in ONE Championship, and I didn't fight for one year. And I did a submission! Submission!... MMA strawweight division, I'm coming for you guys!"

She later took to Instagram to pay her respects to her opponent:

"RESPECT your opponent by training hard and put the great fight on the show. Thank you again to my opponent who be here in the circle to make the fight happen [Zeba Bano]."

The former Muay Thai striker-turned-MMA fighter has now proved that she belongs in the competitive women's strawweight division in ONE Championship.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship STOPS KC Carlos in Round 2 for her second ONE Super Series win! #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship



How to watch ONE: A NEW BREED bit.ly/howtowatchANew… Wondergirl FairtexSTOPS KC Carlos in Round 2 for her second ONE Super Series win! #ANewBreed How to watch ONE: A NEW BREED Wondergirl Fairtex 🇹🇭 STOPS KC Carlos in Round 2 for her second ONE Super Series win! #ANewBreed #WeAreONE #ONEChampionshipHow to watch ONE: A NEW BREED 👉 bit.ly/howtowatchANew… https://t.co/fUtfnRDWFk

Edited by Aziel Karthak