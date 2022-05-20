"I did a submission!" - Nat 'Wondergirl' Jaroonsak earns an armbar in round one in her MMA debut

Nat 'Wondergirl' Jaroonsak made her long-awaited MMA debut at ONE 157 and faced 'Fighting Queen' Zeba Bano of India. Both fighters come from striking backgrounds. Bano has won national titles in kickboxing and 'Wondergirl' holds multiple national Muay Thai titles in Thailand.

Officially, Nat Jaroonsak defeated Zeba Bano via armbar submission at 1:22 of the first round. As soon as the fight ended, 'Wondergirl' was excited and she cheered, picking up her opponent in celebration.

It was a big challenge for her, stepping away from her base of Muay Thai and trying out her talents in MMA. She passed this test with flying colors.

In the post-fight interview, she told Mitch Chilson:

"I'm so excited! I can't sleep last night. It's my first time for MMA in ONE Championship, and I didn't fight for one year. And I did a submission! Submission!"

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship



Nat Jaroonsak submits Zeba Bano with a first-round armbar in her MMA debut



#ONE157 | #ONEChampionship

The Thai-born fighter will now join the ranks in the competitive strawweight division. She ended her interview by putting the women's strawweight division on notice:

"MMA Strawweight division, I'm coming for you guys!"

Nat 'Wondergirl' Jaroonsak vs. Zeba Bano play-by-play

The two competitors hugged each other during the staredown as a show of good sportsmanship. Nat Jaroonsak entered this MMA bout with a height and reach advantage.

Jaroonsak came out aggressive and Bano locked up a clinch against the cage. Bano landed a shot exiting the clinch. Jaroonsak took control of the center and pushed her opponent back to the cage.

'Fighting Queen' Bano attempted a takedown which was reversed, and Jaroonsak locked up an armbar. 'Wondergirl' won her first MMA bout with a first-round submission.

In victory, she said it did not matter where the fight went, she was going to finish her opponent:

"As I said, I get a finish in stand-up or on the ground... I'll still want to focus more in MMA, but if you want to give me a fight in Muay Thai it's all good."

