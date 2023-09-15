‘Wondergirl’ recalls growing up as a female fighter: “People at school, they just didn’t understand”

Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak has rightfully earned the right to enjoy her impressive martial arts career.

The Thai star is already one of the most recognizable and beloved fighters in her native Thailand, but ‘Wondergirl’ revealed that it wasn’t always the case.

‘Wondergirl’ admitted that she didn’t just win her matches inside the Muay Thai ring, but she also battled through the public’s perception and prejudice.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Nat said that she practically had to convince the people around her that a woman has what it takes to be as successful as the guys in the male-dominated landscape of Muay Thai.

She said:

“People at school, they just didn’t understand what we were doing, that girls could be successful with a fighting career, so sometimes it was hard.”

Despite the struggles, ‘Wondergirl’ endured the criticisms and marched forward in her dream.

The Bangkok-based fighter ultimately became a two-time Thailand National Muay Thai Champion and captured 35 wins in her professional Muay Thai and kickboxing career.

‘Wondergirl’ also dabbled in mixed martial arts with one win in her young career.

She’s now heading for a match that could prove pivotal in her ONE Championship tenure.

Nat will take on ONE women’s strawweight MMA world champion Xiong Jing Nan in a special rules striking match at ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29 at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

While she’s already had two MMA fights, Xiong is a whole different beast.

Xiong is arguably the greatest female fighter in ONE Championship history and holds a 9-1 record in the promotion.

Nevertheless, ‘Wondergirl’ is ready to bring the fight to the strawweight queen in Singapore.

