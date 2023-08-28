‘Wondergirl’ wary about Xiong Jing Nan’s ‘good hands’: “It’ll be a tough fight for me”

At ONE Fight Night 14, Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak will make history by competing in a special rules striking showdown under the ONE Championship banner.

On September 29 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, she will face ONE strawweight MMA world champion Xiong Jing Nan. While the 24-year old is still set on becoming a world champion, an opportunity like this couldn’t be passed up by the Thai striker.

In recent history, ONE Championship has continued to push the envelope in martial arts with mixed rules contests. Following the success of Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Demetrious Johnson at ONE X last year, the promotion is continuing to look for new ways to test the best martial artists in the world.

On a card headlined by world champion contests featuring some of the best female competitors on the planet, the Thai superstar will go toe-to-toe with one of the best MMA strikers in a first-of-its-kind striking battle.

In an interview with ONE Championship, ‘Wondergirl’ said that she expects Xiong Jing Nan to present a tough challenge under this ruleset, but is looking forward to the challenge:

“She has good hands as well. It’ll be a tough fight for me, but I’m happy.”

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

In the main event of the night, Stamp Fairtex meets Ham Seo Hee for the interim ONE atomweight MMA world title.