"Chillin" - 'Wondergirl' relaxes poolside ahead of her MMA debut at ONE 157

Nat 'Wondergirl' Jaroonsak is all set for her MMA debut at ONE 157. She is a Muay Thai fighter and has held national titles in the sport in Thailand, her home country. On May 20, she will be venturing into the world of mixed martial arts.

Ahead of her fight, the Thai-born fighter shared a post on Instagram that appears to suggest she isn't letting the pressure get to her.

In the caption, she wrote:

"Chillin"

Fans excited for her upcoming fight took to the comments to react to the poolside picture. One wrote:

"Good luck on the MMA debut."

Another added:

"Good luck good luck.= I hope you do great."

In leaving the world of Muay Thai, Nat 'Wondergirl' Jaroonsak will get her first taste of MMA against India's Zeba Bano.

Ahead of her MMA debut, 'Wondergirl' said that she wants to follow in the footsteps of Stamp Fairtex. Stamp was a Muay Thai fighter who transitioned to MMA and eventually competed for a world title.

However, she does not want to rush her MMA career. In an interview with SCMP MMA, she explained:

"I'm pretty new with this sport so I want to go slow just like Stamp Fairtex... I need to work a lot still. I want to do go slow, like Stamp. Go slow and go strong... Stamp took around two years to get a title. I think two years would be perfect. It's not too fast, it's not too long."

Catch the full interview below:

Nat 'Wondergirl' Jaroonsak vs 'Fighting Queen' Zeba Bano at ONE 157

While she'll be entering the circle to compete in MMA for the first time this Friday, 'Wondergirl' says she is ready for wherever the fight may go. Given that she holds a blue belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, she said that she may look for a submission finish.

In an interview with ONE, Nat Jaroonsak said:

“I have confidence in my striking, so she’s going to be aware of my strikes, for sure. But as I said, I’ve been training in MMA for two years, and I don’t have just striking. I know how to submit.”

India's Zeba Bano will be making her debut in ONE Championship, but has a prior background in kickboxing, a sport in which she even won national titles. At ONE 157, she will be competing on the biggest stage in combat sports in MMA.

ONE 157 on May 20 will feature Muay Thai, kicboxing, submission grappling, and MMA. With Nat 'Wondergirl' Jaroonsak vs. 'Fighting Queen' Zeba Bano, as well as a host of exciting bouts, this event is certainly not one to miss.

