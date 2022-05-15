Watch: Muay Thai phenom Wondergirl on her ONE 157 MMA debut

Nat 'Wondergirl' Jaroonsak is transitioning from Muay Thai to MMA and will be making her debut in mixed martial arts at ONE 157 on May 20. To help catch up on her past fights and experiences, ONE Championship has put together a video previewing her move.

'Wondergirl' is an experienced Muay Thai striker who has held national championships in her home country of Thailand. She competed in the stacked ONE Muay Thai women's strawweight division and had a record of 2-1.

Both of her victories in ONE came by way of stoppage. Her lone loss was to top contender Jackie Buntan. Buntan would later compete for the inaugural title for this division.

Jaroonsak may be a striking-based fighter, but she has been preparing for her MMA debut for some time now. She has already earned a blue belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

On May 20 at ONE 157, she will make her debut against India's Zeba Bano. 'Wondergirl' discussed her MMA debut in an interview with ONE. Here's what she said:

"Even though she’s training wrestling and BJJ to beat me, I’m not scared. I’ve been training [in MMA] for, like, two years already. I’m not just Muay Thai or striking.”

'Wondergirl' Jaroonsak vs. 'Fighting Queen' Zeba Bano

Jaroonsak will have her hands full in this MMA fight as Bano has a lot of experience in kickboxing. Of which, she's competed at the national level in India. These two fighters may end up in a striking battle.

While speaking with ONE, 'Wondergirl' explained that it does not matter where the fight goes, as she will be ready everywhere.

“I am a Muay Thai professional fighter. And, of course, my striking [includes] everything in Muay Thai – elbows, knees, clinch, head kicks, low kicks, even teeps. If I’m her coach, I would find a way to take me down. But who knows? Maybe she’s going to strike with me in all the rounds.”

'Fighting Queen' Zeba Bano is looking forward to proving herself in ONE Championship, especially against such a high profile opponent. She wants to use her platform in ONE to inspire others at home. While speaking in an interview with ONE, she said:

“When I used to win medals at the national level [in striking], no one would seem to care. But after joining MMA, I started getting noticed. So, I decided to pursue MMA... Even today, people don’t want to let girls compete in martial arts. But through this huge platform, I want to represent India on the global stage and want to be a source of inspiration for people.”

