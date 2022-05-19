"Our attitudes can't work together anymore" - 'Wondergirl' on her rocky split from Fairtex Training Center

Nat 'Wondergirl' Jaroonsak will be competing at ONE 157, an event in which she'll be making her debut in MMA. Ahead of her May 20 fight, she sat down with Sportskeeda MMA to discuss the bout and more.

A few years ago, she switched from the world-famous Fairtex Training Center to Marrok Force MMA gym. When asked about the switch, she said it came about due to a difference in attitude.

"I stopped the contract with Fairtex because our attitudes can't work together anymore. I will not say [that there's] been a problem of anything, now we all good... Now I got contract with Marrok instead... Just finished with Fairtex, that's it... It [was] not going well so I stopped the contract between us, now I'm with Marrok."

'Wondergirl' held multiple national championships while competing in Muay Thai in Thailand. She later became a part of the ONE Championship roster and built a 2-1 record. Both of her wins came via TKO, with her lone loss being against former title challenger Jackie Buntan.

Now, on Friday, May 20, she will leave Muay Thai to enter the world of MMA.

Nat 'Wondergirl' Jaroonsak enters MMA at ONE 157

'Wondergirl' will make her MMA debut against India's Zeba Bano. Like her Thai opponent, Bano has a striking base, having held national titles in kickboxing in her home country.

'Fighting Queen' Bano will be making her promotional debut at the ONE 157 event. This is her first fight in a major promotion, and she said that she would like to use this platform to empower and inspire women and girls at home.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Bano said:

“When I used to win medals at the national level [in striking], no one would seem to care. But after joining MMA, I started getting noticed. So, I decided to pursue MMA... Even today, people don’t want to let girls compete in martial arts. But through this huge platform, I want to represent India on the global stage and want to be a source of inspiration for people.”

Both fighters have a striking base, but Nat Jaroonsak seems keen on displaying her submission skills. She has earned her Brazilian jiu-jitsu blue belt and appears intent on using it.

In an interview with ONE, she explained:

“I have confidence in my striking, so she’s going to be aware of my strikes, for sure. But as I said, I’ve been training in MMA for two years, and I don’t have just striking. I know how to submit.”

The pair will will collide on a stacked ONE 157 card on May 20.

