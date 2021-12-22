"Woodley's GOATed for this" - Jake Paul says Tyron Woodley's 'genius' meme contest may change combat sports forever

Jake Paul has praised Tyron Woodley for how the former UFC champion handled his loss days after their recently concluded boxing match.

'The Problem Child' was impressed by Woodley's recent Instagram post, wherein he light-heartedly put out a meme-making contest. 'The Chosen One' asked fans to create memes depicting his knockout loss to Paul.

In an episode of the Impaulsive podcast hosted by his brother Logan, Jake Paul said:

"He [Tyron Woodley] is giving $5,000 to the person with the funniest meme... That is genius. This is genius, Woodley is GOATed for this. This post might change boxing or combat sports forever, just [showing] how to handle a loss."

Take a look at Woodley's post below:

Tyron Woodley suffered a brutal knockout loss to Jake Paul in their second boxing fight. The combat sports world was left in a state of shock after seeing Woodley drop to the canvas at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Jake Paul spoke about Tommy Fury pulling out of the fight on the Impaulsive podcast

In the same episode of the Impaulsive podcast, Jake Paul spoke about Tommy Fury. Paul claimed that the Englishman's fate would have been worse than Tyron Woodley's if he had taken the fight against 'The Problem Child'.

The 24-year-old also responded to critics who accused him of not fighting a real boxer, saying he tried to fight a professional boxer in Fury.

Paul said:

"It would have been worse for him and that's what people don't realize. Everyone's critique of this fight is still, 'fight a real boxer!' and I'm like, 'you f***ing dumba**es, I tried to but he pulled out. You stupid idiots.' I lost faith in society. Like fully, fully, fully it's sad. It's sad how stupid people are."

Watch the full podcast below:

Tommy Fury was originally slated to face Jake Paul at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Unfortunately, 'TNT' pulled out of the fight due to a broken rib and a chest infection, allowing Tyron Woodley to step in on short notice.

It is widely rumored that Fury will be Paul's next opponent. It will be interesting to see how the YouTube star fares against a fellow professional boxer of a similar age and build as himself.

