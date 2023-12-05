“Words can't describe how stoked I am” – Alex Roberts honored to have his ONE debut inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium

Reigning WBC Heavyweight Muay Thai World Champion Alex Roberts is not only excited to seize his world title opportunity against ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion Roman Kryklia in their ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title match, but also for the chance to compete in one of the most iconic stadiums in the world.

Roberts and Kryklia will be headlining the ONE Fight NIght 17 card on December 8 inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, to become the promotion’s inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world champion.

Speaking to Fight News Australia recently via their YouTube channel, Roberts revealed how excited he is to fight in the Madison Square Garden of the East and is looking forward to putting on a show for fans inside the stadium and matching their energy there.

He stated:

“So now to be able to have my my first fight in Thailand and to have it at Lumpinee, it’s absolutely epic. Words can't describe how like stoked I am, to get that opportunity, and, you know, a few of my friends have been there a few times for the ONE shows and they've told me about how absolutely inspiring the atmosphere is.”

It will be a tough debut for ‘The Viking’ as Kryklia is riding a five-fight win streak with victories over Tarik Khbabez, Andrei Stoica, Murat Aygun, Guto Inocente, and Iraj Azizpour. However, Roberts’ confidence and morale are at their peak due to his recent WBC world title triumph.

Alex Roberts showed his incredible strength ahead of ONE debut

Before he exchanged strikes with the Ukrainian powerhouse, Roberts gave a preview of his strength by performing lunges in the gym with 180 kg of weight on his shoulders. This added more hype to his upcoming ONE Championship debut, and fans are more thrilled to see him fight.

Even Kryklia acknowledged that this main event fight with Roberts will not be easy because of his equally impressive resume and skill set. Regardless of who comes out on top, this mega showdown between the two heavy-hitting giants is going to be a guaranteed barnburner.

ONE Fight Night 17 will air live on US Primetime free of charge for those with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription in North America.