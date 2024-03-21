"World deserves to see the truth" - UFC veteran suggests touring Israel and Palestine with Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens

Former UFC fighter Jake Shields has recently been very busy on social media. Earlier today, March 21, Shields took to X (formerly Twitter) and in a series of tweets, outlined a plan for a trip to Israel, similar to Tucker Carlson's recent trip to Russia.

The former welterweight tagged the journalist, who had recently conducted an interview with Putin, as well as American political commentator, Candace Owens, and wrote:

"Hey @TuckerCarlson you are one of the few journalists still doing real Journalism Let's take a trip to Israel, the West Bank, and possibly even Gaza @RealCandaceO already said she would love to go The world deserves to see the truth and you are the last respected Journalist."

Replying to his own tweet, the ex-UFC man suggested that he had "contacts" who could show them around. Shields added:

"I already Have contacts in the West Bank offering to show us around and I'm sure Hamas will as well."

Shields also emphasized the importance and relevance of what they could reveal on such a trip, writing:

"The world needs to see."

The tweet has since garnered a significant amount of traction. At the time of writing, it has close to 650,000 views and counting.

UFC Veteran Jake Shields posts poll on X, gets over 60,000 votes

Earlier this week on March 20, Shields took to X to post a controversial and somewhat inflammatory poll. He wrote:

"Here’s a history test: which religion first started using terrorism in the Middle East."

The three options were Christians, Jews and Muslims. The vote garnered 60,919 votes, with an overwhelming majority of voters choosing the second option, i.e. Jews. This equated to 74.7 of the total vote, with 10.7% voting Christians and the remaining 14.5% of voters choosing Muslims.

An important factor to consider is that the ex-UFC man has, in the past, expressed anti-Israel views, and has even been labeled an anti-semite. Given his opinions and the demographic he caters to on social media, the poll and its results should be taken with a pinch of salt.