World title contender Ellis Badr Barboza says Muay Thai gave him "a focus and a goal" during his rough childhood days

Like most professional combat sports athletes, British striking specialist Ellis Badr Barboza experienced a tough childhood full of challenges. However, these early life obstacles have shaped him to come out of that situation and strive for greatness.

Barboza looked back at this rough stage of his fellow and narrated how Muay Thai gave him a sense of hope and direction, as what he narrated with Fightlore Official's YouTube channel in an appearance on the channel:

"My childhood was fairly hard. I grew up without my father. Just my mum brought up me and my sister. So sometimes we were homeless. We were moving around, living in hostels. My mum struggles to make ends meet, you know. But I found Muay Thai, and I found a passion for Muay Thai when I was 12. And from that point, I was hooked on it. It gave me a focus and a goal in life."

Watch Ellis Badr Barboza's full interview here:

Now, Ellis Badr Barboza is at the tail end of his preparation for the biggest fight of his pro career, as he challenges the reigning two-sport world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title on Feb. 7.

Their scheduled five-round tie will serve as the main event of ONE Fight Night 28 in front of the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ellis Badr Barboza ready to seize his moment against Prajanchai at ONE Fight Night 28

Not every pro fighter has the opportunity to fight for a championship, which is why 'El Jefe' is looking to maximize the golden chance that he has against the Thai superstar.

The Venum Training Camp athlete vows to be ready on fight night and aims to etch his name in history by saying:

"I want the biggest fights where people are going to remember my name. So in this next fight, you are really gonna see what's coming. I'm ready for anything that can come in this fight."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action at ONE Fight Night 28 on Feb. 7, which goes down inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

