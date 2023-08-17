"Worse things will happen" - Colby Covington warns Leon Edwards against consequences if he continues to dodge fight

As Colby Covington braces up to lock horns against Leon Edwards in a potential welterweight title bout at UFC 295, the war of words between the two fighters continues unabated.

In an interview with Michael Bisping, Covington once again trained his guns on welterweight champion Leon Edwards while issuing a warning to him.

"The situation is still hiding from me apparently, you know he knows I'm a lot tougher challenge than I even think of him, you know if it was so easy I think he'd have came out and he'd have already tried to defend but you know what I have to ask you is back in your career Michael could you imagine being offered a home date in front of your home fans and turning it down and saying that they don't deserve that."

Covington further added:

"Leon said no, you're sh*t, you deserve sh*t same way you get a Fight Night event you don't get a pay-per-view world title fight, mega-fight...I wonder what the people of U.K. are saying about Leon Edwards in the streets right now, cause I guarantee it's not good. The guy is a coward, he is out there ducking and hiding; he is looking for any excuse not to fight; his time is about up. He is going to be forced to come out here and fight, or worse things will happen, he'll get stripped."

Watch the video below (0:47):

Leon Edwards dislodged the long-time welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 with a spectacular fifth-round head kick knockout. He then successfully defended his title against Usman at UFC 286 by unanimous decision. Right after becoming the new champion, 'Rocky' vehemently showed his resistance against the idea of a title defense against Colby Covington.

Rafael dos Anjos bats for Colby Covington to win the welterweight title from Leon Edwards

Rafael dos Anjos thinks that Colby Covington possesses a higher chance of outperforming welterweight champion Leon Edwards in their potential showdown at UFC 295. While interacting with reporters at the UFC on ESPN 51 media day earlier, Dos Anjos said:

"It’s a very tough matchup, I would say 60-40. Sixty per cent chance for Colby winning this fight. I give Colby a slight advantage. His wrestling skills, and he’s got a pretty good standup, too, but I think he’s going to mix it up more with the takedowns than Usman did, and he’s going to have a better chance than Leon Edwards.”

Watch the video below (2:45)