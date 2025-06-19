"Worst thing that could ever happen to you" - Jon Jones fired icy warning to Tom Aspinall over UFC title clash

Jon Jones recently issued a stern warning to Tom Aspinall after receiving ongoing criticism due to the status of their UFC heavyweight title unification bout. Jones continues to defend himself against fans accusing him of ducking, noting that it is far from the truth.

Jones and Aspinall have been linked to a heavyweight title clash since last November, when 'Bones' successfully retained his title against Stipe Miocic. The Brit is currently the interim heavyweight champion and has even defended his title to remain active. He has since voiced his frustration with the reigning heavyweight champion for stalling negotiations and avoiding a fight.

Championship Rounds recently posted a quote from Jones' latest appearance on FULL SEND PODCAST, where he addressed Aspinall. 'Bones' warned Aspinall, mentioning that he should be careful what he wished for. He said:

"When you want something bad enough and you get it, it could be the worst thing that could ever happen to you."

Check out Championship Rounds' Instagram post featuring Jon Jones' comments regarding Tom Aspinall below:

Jon Jones compliments Tom Aspinall but says there is nothing to gain from fighting him

Jon Jones also complimented Tom Aspinall for his skill set, but said that there is nothing he can gain from fighting him.

In the aforementioned interview, Jones mentioned that Aspinall has a large fan base but isn't excited about the possibility of fighting the interim UFC heavyweight champion because if he wins, fans will clamor for another contender. Jones said:

"I think he's awesome, man. I think he should go on and have a wonderful career. He's not in a position to like, excite me. Cause if I whoop his a**, it's gonna be the next guy. There's gonna be a whole new fan base of somebody who everybody believes in. I've done this my whole adult life... I've literally have replayed this story so many times in my life."

Check out the Nelk Boys' post featuring Jon Jones' comments below:

