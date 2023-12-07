"Would DESTROY the internet" - Dillon Danis finds a fan in celebrity BKFC fighter after Mike Perry callout

Dillon Danis has set his sights on bare-knuckle boxing maverick Mike Perry.

Perry has been carving a niche in BKFC with victories over the likes of Julian Lane, Michael ‘Venum’ Page, and Luke Rockhold.

At BKFC 56 on December 2, 'Platinum' bolstered his BKFC credentials, notching a 4-0 record with a second-round TKO triumph over Eddie Alvarez.

Known as a cash cow for those daring enough to face him gloveless, Perry's success caught the attention of 'El Jefe', who wasted no time in throwing down the gauntlet and wrote:

"Let’s do it bare knuckle for the belt f*ck it."

The callout, met with mixed reviews from fans, found an unexpected ally in celebrity BKFC fighter Bryce Hall.

Taking to social media, Hall exclaimed:

"Dillon Danis doing bare knuckle would DESTROY the internet. 🔥 I’m here for it."

Danis, no stranger to controversy, last graced the ring against Logan Paul in a six-round boxing bout on October 14. The matchup garnered immense attention, fueled in part by Danis’ provocative promotion tactics, including verbal jabs at Paul’s fiance, Nina Agdal.

Mike Perry challenges Jorge Masvidal to a Bare-Knuckle duel

Fresh off his knockout victory against Eddie Alvarez at BKFC 56, Mike Perry isn't mincing words, especially when it comes to the BMF in the game. Perry declared that the BKFC title he now wears holds more weight than the UFC's famed BMF championship.

With the 'King of Violence' crown secured via a spectacular TKO on December 2, 'Platinum' Perry wasted no time in aiming high. He set his sights on none other than Jorge Masvidal, throwing out a bare-knuckle challenge in the BKFC ring.

In no uncertain terms, Perry laid it out:

"A definite tough fight, the toughest out there, would be the original bare knuckle boxer, I watched him on kimbofights on YouTube in high school, I know calling him out could open a whole new world between us but man to man for the prize of a lifetime it would be an honor to bare knuckle fight"

