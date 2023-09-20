“Would be a fight for the ages” - Tony Ferguson teases fight poster with Shavkat Rakhmonov, then pulls a fast one leaving fans high and dry

Tony Ferguson recently sent the MMA community into a frenzy with a teaser on his official Instagram handle. He posted a fight poster featuring himself and Shavkat Rakhmonov, hinting at an upcoming showdown on September 23rd. Fans were quick to react, imagining an epic battle in the octagon.

"Would be a fight for the ages!!!"

"Bad to even think about this!"

However, just as fans were getting their hopes up, Ferguson pulled a fast one. In a matter of minutes, he posted another story, revealing that it was all in good humor and that the image had been cleverly edited.

"I was already seeing Tony shocking the world (dying live on TV)."

"You scared me until I read the caption."

Tony Ferguson's recent fighting record might not reflect his past glory, as he's currently on a six-fight losing streak. His most recent bout at UFC 291 against Bobby Green ended in a TKO loss. Despite the setbacks, Ferguson's legacy in the sport remains impressive, with 25 wins and nine losses in his fight record.

Tony Ferguson reflects on UFC 291 defeat and controversial eye poke

Following his recent bout against Bobby Green at UFC 291, Tony Ferguson has opened up about a pivotal moment in the fight. In the first round of their match, the action was momentarily halted after 'El Cucuy' allegedly suffered an eye poke from 'King.'

Taking to his Instagram account to comment on the incident, the 39-year-old fighter shared his perspective. He began by describing the start of the fight, where he felt in top form, flowing smoothly and exuding confidence.

However, Ferguson went on to suggest that Bobby Green may have had other intentions. He wrote:

"As the fight began, I was in the🔥Xone, flowing & feeling confident 🦹‍♂️ Bobby knew the direction of the fight & I believe he knew what he was doing when he🫵poked my👁️eye. He has a big History of moves like this 🎓 It significantly impaired my vision, making it difficult to see clearly out of my eye. Despite this eye poke I never considered stopping the fight 👎 Although the👨‍⚕️doc wanted too."

