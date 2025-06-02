“Would love to finish him” - Diego Paez wants a highlight reel KO when he locks horns with Johan Ghazali at ONE Fight Night 32

Diego Paez is determined to secure a highlight reel knockout when he steps between the ropes for his sophomore appearance in ONE Championship.

The Colombian-American brawler will square off against Johan Ghazali in a pivotal flyweight Muay Thai matchup at ONE Fight Night 32 on Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Paez said his one goal is to knock Ghazali out in their Bangkok matchup.

Paez, however, doesn't want to end the fight quickly and would rather display his entire arsenal before sending Ghazali to dreamland. He said:

"I would love to finish him, but I want to be able to show all of my skills and my toughness, as well.”

Diego Paez showed his potential on the big stage when he made his ONE Championship debut at ONE Fight Night 28, when he took on Sean Climaco at the same stadium where he'll face Ghazali.

The two seasoned veterans threw every bit of their arsenal during the three-round belter, with neither fighter giving an inch the entire nine minutes.

It was a closely contested contest, but Climaco's more accurate striking ultimately earned him the nod from two of the three judges sitting ringside for the split decision win.

Nevertheless, Paez showed why he belonged on the global stage and plans to use his matchup against Ghazali to build further momentum.

ONE Fight Night 32, just like all of ONE Championship's Amazon cards, is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Diego Paez feels his durability could withstand Johan Ghazali's power in Bangkok banger

Diego Paez isn't worried about Johan Ghazali's patented power when they square off at ONE Fight Night 32.

Ghazali owns a stellar mark of six wins in ONE Championship, with five of his victories coming by way of knockout.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Paez said he's confident his natural durability can withstand whatever Ghazali throws at him in their Bangkok showdown. He said:

"Sometimes, unfortunately, I like to get hit to wake up, but I’m not worried about having that issue this time around, considering the opponent. So, I’m excited. It’s going to be a show for sure.”

Vince Richards

