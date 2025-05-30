“I put other things in place” - Liam Harrison glad he’s got his post-fighting life sorted out before he inevitably retires

Liam Harrison didn't waste any time slowly setting up his ventures in preparation for his inevitable retirement.

Although the British legend is far from hanging up the gloves, Harrison already has several businesses running that would keep him occupied once he leaves active competition.

Harrison told the ADHD Untangled Podcast that he'll always long for the euphoria of winning matches once he's retired, but he's glad he got his ventures sorted out while he's still at the top of his game.

He said:

"But at least I put other things in place that can try and take over that. There's going to be no dopamine hit like when you get your hand raised at the end of the fight. But at least I'm going to have other things to occupy my mind with."

Liam Harrison always displayed his entrepreneurial mindset, even if he was trading bombs inside the cage.

The multi-time Muay Thai world champion co-owns Bad Company Gym in his hometown of Leeds, England, and runs his promotion, Hitman Fight League.

He also holds seminars across the globe and owns a website where he catalogs his instructional videos.

Harrison has been fighting professionally since 2000 and has become one of the most influential Muay Thai artists, especially in the Western Hemisphere.

Throughout his career, Harrison collected more than 90 wins and captured world titles under WBC Muay Thai, WMC, and Yokkao.

Harrison also revealed on Instagram that he'll return under ONE Championship's bright lights in September.

Watch Harrison's entire interview below:

Liam Harrison says he'll still be involved with Muay Thai when he retires

Liam Harrison knows that retirement is an inevitable fact of combat sports, but he's confident he'll still be involved in developing the future generation of Muay Thai talents.

In the same interview with the ADHD Untangled Podcast, Harrison said his business ventures would keep him connected to the sport he's dedicated his life to for more than two decades.

He said:

"I've spent a lot of my younger years putting other things in place for when I retire, just so my brain's going to be active all the time. I've got my own promotion company. I've got my website."

