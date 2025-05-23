“The best non-Thai fighter on the planet” - Liam Harrison offers high praise for Nadaka Yoshinari 

Liam Harrison has called Nadaka Yoshinari "the best non-Thai fighter on the planet." ONE Championship has added an astonishing layer of striking talent over the last two years by signing Japanese superstars Takeru Segawa, Masaaki Noiri, Yuki Yoza, Kana Morimoto, and Yoshinari.

Yoshinari is a 24-year-old who's held Muay Thai and kickboxing titles in Lumpinee, Rajadamnern, WBC, IBF, and more. The Yokosuka native made his promotional debut at ONE 172 in March, defeating Rak Erawan by Round 3 knockout.

While speaking to Nick Atkin, Harrison put the ONE Championship community on notice, labelling Yoshinari as "absolutely brilliant."

"He's the best non-Thai fighter on the planet at the minute and I think he’ll quickly soon be just the best fighter on the planet. Even in the stadiums in Thailand with eight-ounce gloves on, fighting the weight he fights at, it's one of the most competitive weights and none of the Thais could beat him. He's absolutely brilliant."

Nadaka Yoshinari made his ONE Championship debut in an atomweight Muay Thai bout. The promotion doesn't have a world title for the division, meaning Yoshinari could fight for an inaugural strap or move up to strawweight.

Watch Harrison's entire interview with Atkin below:

Liam Harrison believes Nadaka Yoshinari will "go on a tear" in ONE Championship

Nadaka Yoshinari is expected to compete in kickboxing and Muay Thai throughout his ONE tenure. There are various intriguing matchups for the Japanese superstar if he moves up to strawweight, potentially even flyweight.

Liam Harrison recently posted footage of Yoshinari's ONE debut on Instagram and added the following caption:

"My favourite fighter at the minute. Watching him is an absolute thing of beauty. 8oz gloves or 4oz gloves, he's the man 🔥 Looking forward to watching him go on a tear in ONE @nadakamuay."

Check out Liam Harrison's comments below:

The ONE strawweight striking divisions are controlled by two-sport world champion Prajanchai, who's won six consecutive fights between Muay Thai and kickboxing.

Prajanchai's upcoming fight could be a kickboxing world title unification bout against interim title holder Jonathan Di Bella. The Thai superstar handed Di Bella his first loss when they fought in June 2024.

