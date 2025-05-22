“An absolute thing of beauty” - Liam Harrison expects Japanese superstar Nadaka  Yoshinari to dominate ONE Championship

Nadaka Yoshinari is already one of this generation's best Muay Thai fighters, and Liam Harrison wants to see that pedigree get fully tested on ONE Championship's global stage.

The British legend took to social media to express his admiration for the multi-time Muay Thai world champion, and admitted he can't wait for Yoshinari to continue that dominant run in ONE Championship.

Harrison wrote that Yoshinari could operate at the highest level, whether it's with the regular eight-ounce gloves or at four-ounce gloves.

He posted:

"My favourite fighter at the minute. Watching him is an absolute thing of beauty. 8oz gloves or 4oz gloves, he’s the man 🔥 Looking forward to watching him go on a tear in ONE @nadakamuay."

Yoshinari saw Harrison's comments and gave a quick response to the British legend:

"Thank you very much🔥🔥🔥," Nadaka Yoshinari commented on Harrison's post.

Yoshinari is arguably the best 115-pound striker on the planet, and he built that reputation through sheer dominance over the past few years.

The 24-year-old went on an insane world title run from 2017 to present, and collected gold across WMC, WBC Muay Thai, IBF Muay Thai, Rajadamnern Stadium, and Lumpinee Stadium.

ONE Championship then announced that they've signed Yoshinari to an exclusive deal.

Yoshinari, though, is no stranger to the global stage after he joined the stacked ONE 172 super card at the historic Saitama Super Arena this past March.

Taking on fellow Lumpinee Stadium world champion Rak Erawan, Yoshinari showed off his trademark speed that made him a menace in the lighter divisions.

Yoshinari and Rak traded blinding shots for most of the fight, but the Japanese standout decided to finish the match with a blinding straight left with mere seconds left in their atomweight Muay Thai clash.

Nadaka Yoshinari ready to unleash his brand of striking at ONE Championship

Nadaka Yoshinari always knew that he was meant to conquer ONE Championship.

In an interview with the promotion, Yoshinari said he couldn't wait to face off against the best fighters on the planet and establish himself as the generation's best.

He said:

"I have decided to join ONE Championship as my next challenge in combat sports. I am determined to prove that the beautiful and technical Muay Thai style I've developed alongside Mr. Nakagawa, the dedicated coaches at Eiwa Sports Gym, my fellow teammates, and my respected seniors can truly excel at the highest level of global competition."

