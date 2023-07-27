"Would mind going all the rounds you want" - OF star Lucero Acosta's uderwater training video raises temperatures in the comments section

Mexican MMA fighter and OnlyF*ns star Lucero Acosta started her amateur MMA career in 2019 with Combate Global. In her first match for the promotion, she defeated Nancy Nava by first-round TKO. She made her professional debut the same year at Combate 46 against Valerie Quintero and defeated her by unanimous decision, earning her first professional victory.

Acosta was recently seen in an underwater training video that went viral online, receiving mixed responses from MMA fans:







Showcasing her ability to throw powerful punches, Lucero Acosta donned a bikini and demonstrated her combat skills underwater. The video went viral, creating a buzz around her. The efficacy of her unique training is debatable and has invoked mixed feelings from fans; however, the engagement and traction it created effectively brought a spotlight to her.

Besides being an OF star, Lucero Acosta is also a tough MMA fighter

Lucero Acosta has an MMA record of 3-2. The 28-year-old Mexican MMA fighter competes in the women's flyweight division of Combate Global. Originally from Tijuana, she fights from El Centro, California, as a member of Team United Training Center. She endured a very tough childhood before venturing into the world of combat sports.

Acosta found solace in martial arts. After polishing her skills at the insistence of her coaches, she finally stepped into the sport of MMA. Acosta became popular for the aggression she would show in her fights, which earned her the nickname 'La Loba', which translates to 'The Wolf.' Acosta has a considerable social media following on Instagram, and she is also popular on Only F*ans, where she posts her steamy content for her followers.

