“Would be a nice challenge” – Superlek open to bantamweight switch to run it back with Jonathan Haggerty

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 is happy to give Jonathan Haggerty a chance to redeem himself more than five years since they met inside the ring.

The Kiatmoo9 Gym athlete scored a finish over the English striker at the Bolton Macron Stadium in October 2018.

However, he expressed dissatisfaction in a previous interview as the referee abruptly halted the contest at the end of round two after the current two-sport king suffered a cut.

With both strikers in the form of their lives, 'The Kicking Machine' believes now is the perfect time for them to start a new chapter in their rivalry.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, Superlek said:

“I definitely would like to try [for a rematch with Haggerty]. It would be a nice challenge to myself. I have fought in flyweight for a long time, and I feel like I’ve fought almost everyone already. So moving up to bantamweight to fight Jonathan Haggerty would be a nice challenge for my career.”

Watch the full interview here:

Superlek kicked off his 2024 with a bang at ONE 165, overcoming Japanese star and debutant Takeru Segawa this past January.

On the other end, Haggerty opens his account and puts his bantamweight Muay Thai world title on the line against Felipe Lobo in the main event of ONE Fight Night 19.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire card live and for free in U.S. primetime on February 16.

Superlek's win over Takeru proved that he's P4P No.1

'The Kicking Machine' wants to stay as active as possible to close out another epic year on the global stage of ONE.

Despite what the future holds, it's hard to overlook his win over 'The Natural Born Crusher' inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

The 28-year-old executed his plan to perfection, working behind his swift hands and damaging kicks to pick up the win and a second world title defense of his kickboxing gold.

His victory over Takeru extended his winning run to nine, a run that dates back to May 2022.