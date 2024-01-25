“I want to take on new challenges” - Superlek mulls move to bantamweight after showdown with Takeru

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 is lining up fresh challenges for him next, which he looks to pursue after his upcoming fight. Among them is moving up in weight and taking on fighters in a heavier division.

‘The Kicking Machine’ is slated to defend his world title against Japanese challenger Takeru Segawa at ONE 165 on January 28 in Japan.

It serves as the main bout of the event, which will take place at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo and mark the return of ONE Championship to the 'Land of the Rising Sun' after nearly five years.

In an interview with ONE, Superlek underscored that while his focus at the moment is his scheduled title defense, he is also girding for the direction he would take after.

The 28-year-old Thai champion said:

“For my next goal after I successfully defend my belt. I might go back to Muay Thai. Or move up to fight in a heavier division. Because I want to take on new challenges.”

ONE 165, Superlek will be defending the world title he claimed in January last year, when he bested Spain’s Daniel Puertas by unanimous decision for the then-vacant flyweight kickboxing gold.

His first successful defense came at the expense of Australian Danial Williams by KO in the third round last March.

Superlek was last in action in September, where he defeated fellow Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon by unanimous decision in an epic catchweight Muay Thai clash.

Looking to cut his title reign short is Japanese kickboxing legend Takeru, who is making his ONE debut after signing with the promotion last year.

ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru will air live on Sunday, January 28, via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Superlek mindful of Takeru’s durability at ONE 165

Flyweight kickboxing king Superlek Kiatmoo9 knows he is in for a tough challenge against Takeru Segawa this weekend. He said the Japanese superstar has highly developed kickboxing skills, made potent by his durability as a fighter.

The two world-class strikers collide at ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru on Sunday, January 28, in Japan, for the Thai sensation’s ONE flyweight kickboxing world title.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the reigning champion shared his thoughts on his upcoming opponent, including his strengths.

‘The Kicking Machine’ said:

“His fighting style has karate and punches combined, like a scary melting pot. He’s good in his own way. Plus, he is durable.”

Superlek is out to beat Takeru and make it two successful title defenses after becoming world champion in January last year.

ONE 165 is the first live on-ground event in Japan of ONE Championship since October 2019.