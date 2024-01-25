“I want to keep this belt in Thailand” – Superlek hell-bent on retaining his crown as he enters enemy territory at ONE 165

At ONE 165, ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 will defend his belt on enemy territory as he storms the Ariake Arena in Tokyo to face Japan's most dangerous combat export, Takeru Segawa.

On January 28, 'The Kicking Machine' will test his might against 'The Natural Born Crusher', a former three-division K-1 world champion making his ONE Championship debut.

Despite storming enemy shores, the Thai world champion is confident that he'll walk out of Tokyo with gold safely wrapped around his waist.

He told ONE Championship:

“I will fight for everyone. I fight for my family and all Thai people. I want to keep this belt in Thailand.”

Simple but powerful words from the world champion.

It's unquestionable that 'The Kicking Machine' never fails to put on an exciting fight wherever he is. What's also unquestionable is the fact that wherever he fights, he brings the fighting spirit of the entire country of Thailand with him.

Superlek admits that he needs to be careful of Takeru's punches

Despite being absolutely confident that he'll get the win over his Japanese foe come January 28, 'The Kicking Machine' is quite realistic when it comes to Takeru's strengths.

Speaking to ONE Championship, the Thai world champion confessed that he's going to have to be more careful dealing with Takeru's fists.

Superlek said:

“What I need to be extra careful of against Takeru are his punches. He strikes so well in combination, too. [Takeru] and I have different styles. I’m slower but I have heavy weapons to save me.”

Takeru is quite similar to Superlek's last opponent, ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, style-wise.

The 'Natural Born Crusher', like 'The Iron Man', has a penchant for pushing forward with punches and kicks, all while eating strikes like they're nothing. The world champion will have to dig deep in his kicking arsenal to keep his Japanese challenger at bay.

ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru will air live on Sunday, January 28, via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.