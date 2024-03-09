“Would you do it or not?” - MMA World reacts to Arman Tsarukyan's Russian response to alleged NSFW query about Kayla Harrison

MMA fans weren't on their best behavior at the UFC 300 presser involving Arman Tsarukyan and Kayla Harrison.

The two fighters are currently set to fight at the historic UFC 300 event in April. For Tsarukyan he's set to collide with former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira in the biggest fight of his career. With a win, he could potentially meet Islam Makhachev for a rematch with gold on the line.

Meanwhile, Harrison is set to make her UFC debut next month. At the milestone event, the former PFL tournament winner will meet former women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm. 'The Preacher's Daughter' is coming off a no-contest with Mayra Bueno Silva last summer.

On Friday, both Tsarukyan and Harrison appeared at the UFC 300 fan Q&A alongside Alex Pereira. For the most part, fans were on their best behavior. However, that wasn't the case when it came to Tsarukyan specifically.

During the fan Q&A, one allegedly asked 'Ahalkalakets', in his native language, an NSFW question about Kayla Harrison. Meanwhile, one X user provided a translation of the interaction, tweeting:

"Literal translation "how many sticks would you throw at her" which means would you do it or not, and Arman said "a few" which means yeah sure i'd do it"

Check out the clip and fan translation below:

Naturally, fans online were stunned at Tsarukyan's decision to answer that question involving Harrison. On X, many reacted with jokes about the situation, while some questioned why the UFC is making fighters answer these questions to begin with.

Who else will fight on UFC 300 besides Arman Tsarukyan, Kayla Harrison, and Alex Pereira?

Beyond the returns of Arman Tsarukyan, Kayla Harrison, and Alex Pereira, UFC 300 is lining up to be an incredible card.

Obviously, with the event a month out, the card itself can have some changes. However, UFC 300 is currently lining up to be a historic card. In the main event, 'Poatan' is set to return opposite former champion Jamahal Hill.

Also slated for the event is a pair of title fights. Women's strawweight champion Weili Zhang is set to meet Yan Xiaonan, while ceremonial 'BMF' titleholder Justin Gaethje is going to face Max Holloway.

Beyond those title fights, the card is set to feature bouts such as Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller and, obviously, the returns of Harrison and Tsarukyan. With a cast like that, the April 13 event looks to be one for the ages.

