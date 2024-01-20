“Would be pretty cool to have him ringside” – Liam Harrison wants to keep Joe Rogan company at ONE’s next US outing

Muay Thai superstar Liam Harrison hopes to see popular podcaster Joe Rogan at one of ONE Championship’s events in the United States later this year.

After its critically acclaimed U.S. debut in Denver, Colorado last year, the Singapore-based promotion will return to North America during the second half of 2024 with two blockbuster events. On September 26, ONE will return to the Mile High City for ONE Fight Night 26 in Ball Arena.

Two months later, the promotion will head to Atlanta’s State Farm Arena for ONE Fight Night 28 on November 8. Both events will air exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada.

Speaking about the promotion’s highly anticipated return to the mainland, Liam Harrison revealed that he would love to see longtime MMA commentator Joe Rogan sitting ringside for one of them.

“Hopefully he’ll be ringside for one of the shows when we go back to America,” Harrison told the South China Morning Post. “I don't know when that's going to be but I believe there are two shows this year that going to be in America. So maybe we can get him there for one of them because it would be pretty cool to have him ringside watching it live.”

Joe Rogan gushes over ONE Championship’s “elite-level” fighters

Joe Rogan has never been shy when it comes to his love for ONE Championship, particularly the promotion’s unique take on Muay Thai where fighters don four-ounce gloves instead of the more traditional eight-ouncers.

“What I love about Chatri and what he’s doing with ONE is they’re embracing all the aspects of martial arts,” Rogan said during an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience. “They have Muay Thai with little gloves. They have jiu-jitsu. They have real elite-level MMA. It’s great.”

Following ONE Fight Night 14 in September, ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong offered Rogan the opportunity to commentate on one of the promotion’s events to get an up-close look at the greatest Muay Thai fighters in the world.

Perhaps someday we’ll see Joe Rogan behind the mic on Prime Video instead of sitting in the stands.