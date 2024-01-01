"Would be a real b*tch move"- MMA fans decode Conor McGregor's alleged hidden motive in announcing 185-pound clash with Michael Chandler

Former UFC champ Conor McGregor announced his long-awaited return to the octagon in a recent video uploaded to his X account.

McGregor was slated to take on Michael Chandler last year but the fight was not officially booked for various reasons. However, 'The Notorious' has now surprised fans by stating that the two will fight at 185 pounds in the middleweight division.

A fan on X joked about McGregor reversing the weight class once Chandler begins his bulk.

Fans reacted to the potential scenarios with their own takes.

"That would be a real b***h move"

"I… kinda actually see this happening"

"That lowkey makes sense.. fu*k I hope that doesn’t happen. This is going to turn into a Tyson Fury event where they complain about everything"

"Connor Will cut to 135 and Challenge o'malley for the First triple Championships"

Some fans also offered their own assesments on either fighter and the proposed weight class.

"I wonder if Connor could make 170."

"Let wait for Dana to confirm first lol, chandler not stupid , as he is a Dana man. Dana will advise him."

Fans had polarizing takes on Michael Chandler's physique.

"Chandler’s just too short for middleweight"

"Chandler doesn't need no more bulking up, the man is already a tank"

Michael Chandler responds to Conor McGregor's middleweight fight announcement

Conor McGregor's announcement of his fight against Michael Chandler is a surprise because neither fighter has competed at the proposed weight of 185 pounds or the middleweight division.

In his statement on X, McGregor revealed all the details including the venue and date.

"I'd like to announce the return date for myself, 'Notorious' Conor McGregor. The greatest comeback of all time will take place in Las Vegas, International Fight Week of June 29. The opponent, Michael Chandler – and the weight, Mr. Chandler, 185 pounds."

Michael Chandler responded to the announcement and mentioned that he was open to any weight class.

"I always said I wanted you at your biggest, your baddest and your best. 185 would look good on me."

Conor McGregor has previously won championships at 145 pounds and 155 pounds. Welterweight remains the highest weight class he has competed in at 170 pounds. Likewise, all of Michael Chandler's appearances in the UFC octagon have been at 155 pounds.