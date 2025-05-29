  • home icon
  Would Tony Ferguson fight Khabib Nurmagomedov or Conor McGregor if he could go back in time? UFC icon gives surprising answer

Would Tony Ferguson fight Khabib Nurmagomedov or Conor McGregor if he could go back in time? UFC icon gives surprising answer

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified May 29, 2025 03:21 GMT
Tony Ferguson (middle) gets honest about going back in time to fight either Khabib Nurmagomedov (left) or Conor McGregor (right). [Images courtesy: Getty]
Tony Ferguson (middle) gets honest about going back in time to fight either Khabib Nurmagomedov (left) or Conor McGregor (right). [Images courtesy: Getty]

Tony Ferguson recently shared some of his thoughts on the idea of traveling back in time to fight either Khabib Nurmagomedov or Conor McGregor. While Ferguson ignored both of those fighters, he referenced another opponent he would like to face.

'El Cucuy' was on a winning streak in the UFC since 2013. After a dominant run, he lost to Justin Gaethje via TKO in May 2020 at UFC 249. After the loss to Gaethje, the former UFC interim lightweight champion struggled to get back onto the winning path and exited the UFC in 2025.

In an interview recently with The Schmo, Ferguson expressed that aside from the idea of fighting McGregor or Nurmagomedov, he would be more inclined to fight Gaethje again with the hopes of reviving his UFC career, saying:

"Of course it would be combination play of McNuggets and Tiramisu, it really would. But, if I could go back and fight another time, it would be Justin Gaethje. And I would actually give a shit and fight that one, and I wouldn't go toe to toe. I would fight my fight the way it was supposed to and change the future and see how it would go from that point."
Check out Tony Ferguson's comments below (3:07):

youtube-cover
Tony Ferguson comes clean about potential Dillon Danis fight

After leaving the UFC, Tony Ferguson was set to face Dillon Danis in the inaugural events of the Global Fight League (GFL). However, due to financial constraints, the emerging MMA promotion had to cancel its scheduled events, including the fight between Ferguson and Danis.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Ferguson hinted at the possibility of rescheduling the bout against Danis. He expressed his eagerness to compete against the former Bellator fighter, stating:

"I'm in contact with the commission. I can't say too much with some things. I'm being offered a lot of grappling matches, everybody wants to see me compete... I'm 41 years old, but I feel like I'm 20-some f**king years old, doing sprints, still keeping up and beating all these young f**kers."

He added:

"I wanna compete against [Danis]. With GFL, I'm telling you, it's not over... It takes f**king time. If I have to carry a f**king promotion, I'll do it."

Check out Tony Ferguson's comments below:

