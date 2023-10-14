"Would have tremendous success in wrestling" - Francis Ngannou's jacked physique during padwork has fans dreaming of a Jon Jones fight again  

Francis Ngannou is no longer the UFC heavyweight champion. However, that hasn't stopped fans from dreaming about the one matchup that got away: a clash with reigning 265-pound kingpin Jon Jones. For some time, this seemed like the next matchup for both men. Unfortunately, things took a different course.

'The Predator' was instead stripped of his heavyweight title, before walking away from what UFC CEO Dana White described as the biggest contract in the division's history to sign with the PFL. In doing so, he signed one of the most lucrative contracts in MMA history. Meanwhile, Jon Jones captured the vacant heavyweight title.

Now, months later, both men are scheduled for different bouts. Francis Ngannou was recently spotted doing padwork ahead of his heavyweight boxing match against Tyson Fury, which is two weeks away. The Cameroonian knockout artist's physique left many salivating for a future matchup with Jon Jones.

Fans on Reddit reacted to images of a well-conditioned Francis Ngannou with astonishment. One fan complimented his muscled back and claimed that Ngannou would have had tremendous success as a wrestler, which he demonstrated in his win over Ciryl Gane:

"His back is insane. I’m sure he would have tremendous success in wrestling if he started doing it early"

Another referenced Ngannou's wrestling masterclass against Gane:

"He was dropping gane like a baby"

One fan even reminded everyone else that Ngannou did so with an injured knee:

"With one knee no less"

However, one fan accused Ngannou of pricing himself out of a fight against Jones during his failed negotiations with the UFC:

"Jon was going to take it, was Francis who thought he was worth way more than he actually is tbh."

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions

Francis Ngannou's title rematch with Stipe Miocic

Both Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones have an opponent in common. However, Jones is yet to face him, though he is scheduled to defend his newly claimed UFC heavyweight title against him come UFC 295. He will face all-time great 265-pounder Stipe Miocic.

His performance against him will undoubtedly be compared to Ngannou's second bout with Miocic, during which 'The Predator' outwrestled and knocked him out in a highly dominant showing.