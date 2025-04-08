"Would be a wild brawl" - Fans play matchmaker, choose potential matchups for Scottish knockout machine Nico Carrillo

Fans were given the chance to sound off on who they want Nico Carrillo to face next following his sensational featherweight Muay Thai return against No. 5-ranked contender Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong at ONE Fight Night 30 last Friday, April 4.
ONE Championship recently launched a fan poll featuring five intriguing options as potential opponents for Carrillo at 155 pounds: Tawanchai PK Saenchai, Superbon, Bampara Kouyate, 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut, and Shadow Singha Mawynn.
Check out the online poll conducted by the world's largest martial arts organization on Instagram below:
The prevailing sentiment points to Carrillo potentially either No. 2-ranked Kouyate or No. 3-rated Nattawut in his next bout.
It's easy to see the appeal of both matchups as Kouyate and Nattawut possess styles that would mesh well with Carrillo's heavy striking arsenal, promising fan-friendly action inside the ring.
Moreover, both men hold higher rankings in the weight class, presenting Carrillo with the perfect opportunity to gain momentum before setting his sights on divisional kingpin Tawanchai or No. 1 contender and featherweight kickboxing king Superbon.
Nico Carrillo expresses readiness to face anyone at featherweight
Nico Carrillo's emphatic second-round knockout of Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong at ONE Fight Night 30 has truly ignited constructive discussions over who should test the Scottish warrior next in the featherweight Muay Thai bracket.
Despite the buzz, "King of the North" shared in his post-event interview that he has no particular opponent in mind as he is ready and willing to take on anyone who answers the call:
"Whatever ONE Championship offers me. I'm sure it'll be the right fight. I'll be ready to take that."
Watch the highlights of the Nico Carrillo vs. Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong bout at ONE Fight Night 30 below: