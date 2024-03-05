"Would not wipe his a*s" - Ex-UFC middleweight champion talks why Jake Paul will "never" face Canelo Alvarez

Jake Paul emerged victorious from his last outing to the squared circle, as he scored a first-round TKO over Ryan Bourland on March 2. Following the win, he took to the mic in his post-fight interview and called out Mexican superstar and arguably the pound-for-pound best boxer on the planet, Canelo Alvarez.

Since then, many have dismissed Paul's callout as being nothing more than self-promotion. Former UFC middleweight champion, Michael Bisping, reacted to Paul's callout of Alvarez on his official YouTube channel. Speaking on the matter, 'The Count' said:

"He is calling out Canelo because he knows damn well that fight is never going to happen. Canelo Alvarez would not wipe his a*s with a Jake Paul payday. He's not interested in that. The man is a real warrior, he is one of the best boxers of his generation. He wants real tests. He doesn't want circus, freak show, side show fights, okay. That's what Jake Paul is doing."

Check out Michael Bisping's comments on Jake Paul here (4:19):

While Paul has improved his record to 9-1, the caliber of competition he has faced is nowhere near the level of Canelo Alvarez. In his most recent outing, Alvarez dismantled Jermell Charlo and proved that he is still at the very top of the sport of boxing.

Jake Paul implies date for his next fight, yet to reveal opponent

Just a couple of days after his win over Ryan Bourland, 'The Problem Child' took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"We’re baaaaaaaacck…Friday April 26th @MostVpromotions"

Check out Paul's tweet here:

Paul appears to be suggesting that he will make his next walk to the ring on April 26, 2024. While he is signed to the PFL and could be making his MMA debut on that date, it seems more likely that he will compete in boxing, as the PFL does not have a card planned for that date.

Furthermore, Paul has reiterated that he remains focused on boxing for the time being, and will transition to MMA at a later date. As a result, fans can expect to see 'The Problem Child' back in the squared circle on April 26, 2024.