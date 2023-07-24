"Would ya tackle the bacon an eggs" - Conor McGregor's post on new plans for Black Forge Inn invites hilarious responses on Twitter

Conor McGregor's latest post on Twitter praising the Black Forge Inn has got fans hilariously suggesting improvements he could make to the pub.

The Irishman hasn't been in the best of books with fans in recent weeks due to the ambiguity around his UFC return. The MMA mega star was due to face Michael Chandler in the octagon following their run on The Ultimate Fighter, but as of now, it remains to be seen whether the bout will take place.

Coupled with a seeming unwillingless to address the questions on social media, McGregor's recent posts on Twitter have often faced the brunt of fans trolling.

Most recently, Conor McGregor tweeted about a family Christening and his plan to start serving breakfast at the Black Forge Inn. He wrote:

"A great evening with family celebrating the Christening of my cousins young son. Up now bright and early for training to collect our fresh Forged Stout Kegs from my Brewery! What a buzz! I'm gonna start serving breakfast at @blackforgeinn very soon too."

MMA fans took little time to drop some amusing suggestions of their own, with one fan sarcastically asking McGregor to take on bacon and eggs:

Another fan even told the Irishman to stop serving breakfast and re-enter USADA's testing pool. Twitter user @yungtzeee tweeted:

"Stop serving breakfast and get back into the USADA pool, Conor"

@RGoddfellow also chimed in with the same sentiment, desperate the see McGregor return to fighting:

"You need to get into the USADA business."

Sean O'Malley praises Conor McGregor after his latest documentary

Despite Conor McGregor's documentary, McGregor Forever, dropping on Netflix a number of months ago, Sean O'Malley has only just given his reaction to the series.

According to the bantamweight star, he has particuarly resonated with the way 'The Notorious' and his partner Dee Devlin's relationship is portrayed. O'Malley even stated that each episode of the four-part series has him crying at some point. He said:

"I don't ever watch YouTube, Netflix, or anything in the mornings, but I was trying to watch the Conor McGregor documentary later at night, like for my show that I like to watch before I get ready for bed. It just got me too fired up like I can't watch, so I've been watching it in the morning... That show, I tear up pretty much every episode, just I see Dee [Devlin] his girlfriend and just hearing the words he just resonates with me so much."

Catch O'Malley's reaction to Conor McGregor's documentary here (3:55):