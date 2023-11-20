“Wouldn’t cut me loose when I begged” - Dillon Danis unloads on Bellator, makes troubling allegations amidst PFL acquisition

Shortly after the news of the PFL's big acquisition, former Bellator fighter Dillon Danis did not hold back and bluntly called out the entire organization for mishandling his career.

Danis, released by the promotion just before their final event at Bellator 301, claimed that his former employer used him as a 'selling point' in the deal and took a large amount of his purse from boxing Logan Paul. Danis also claimed that Bellator would not release him when he 'begged' them to do so.

Dillon Danis tweeted:

"[Bellator] took 100k from me to box Logan before being sold, but wouldn't cut me loose when I begged, because they were using me as a selling for this deal to get more money for them. Imagine how I feel."

Danis did not provide any evidence to support his claim, and it is unclear how much truth exists behind the bold statement. Regardless, the American has been vocal about his negative opinions on Bellator since his release and is not a part of the PFL merger.

Full details on the PFL/Bellator merger have yet to be released, and the acquisition timeline is unclear.

Is Dillon Danis still with Bellator?

Since getting released by Bellator, Dillon Danis has not only stated that he would only fight in the UFC moving forward but has since announced on Twitter that he is done with fighting altogether. Any truth behind that tweet, however, is unknown.

Just a week before Bellator got officially bought out by the PFL, Danis tweeted:

"I'm done with fighting. I'm retired. Love you all."

Dana White has never officially given a statement on the company's stance on Danis, avoiding the question each time it has been asked of him. However, it seems likely that the UFC had no interest in signing the former jiu-jitsu star.