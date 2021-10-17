"Wow" - Gilbert Burns, Michael Chiesa and others react to Corey Anderson's incredible first-round KO of Ryan Bader at Bellator 268

Corey Anderson scored a first-round knockout victory over Ryan Bader in the semi-finals of the light heavyweight Grand Prix at Bellator 268. The former UFC contender picked up his third win on the trot since switching to Bellator in 2020.
The entire MMA community was in awe of Anderson's splendid performance against Bader at Bellator 268. Anderson's former colleagues, including Gilbert Burns and Michael Chiesa, were among those who took to Twitter to shower the 32-year-old with praise.
Corey Anderson knocked out Ryan Bader in brutal fashion at Bellator 268
Cory Anderson's bout with Ryan Bader started with both fighters testing the waters using sharp jabs. However, things were about to change drastically. Almost a minute into the fight, Anderson decided to put his foot on the gas. He landed a brutal right hook below Bader's ear. The strike caused the 38-year-old to lose balance and drop to the canvas. It's likely that Bader lost equilibrium after the strike below his ear.
Corey Anderson could smell blood. He immediately pounced on his fallen opponent and started inflicting severe ground-and-pound punishment. It was only a matter of time before referee Jason Herzog stepped in and stopped the contest, handing Anderson one of the greatest wins of his career. It only took him 51 seconds to finish Ryan Bader.
With the win over Bader, Corey Anderson heads into the finals of the light heavyweight Grand Prix. He is set to fight for the title next. He will face either Vadim Nemkov or Julius Anglickas.
Corey Anderson, a product of UFC's reality TV show The Ultimate Fighter, left the promotion after his loss to Jan Blachowicz in February 2020. On his Bellator debut, Anderson faced Melvin Manhoef. He dominated Manhoef on the way to a second-round TKO victory.