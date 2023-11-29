"Wow Suga is really gonna fight Gervonta" - Dana White hinting at a potential super-fight not involving Conor McGregor has fans buzzing

UFC president Dana White's recent revelation that a 'super-fight' is in the works has sent fans into a frenzy.

White made the comment on the Full Send Podcast and mentioned that it was a recent development and also does not involve former lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor.

“[Any other super fights that you could see happening over the next two years or year?] There is. We’re talking about one right now actually that just popped up a few days ago so I can’t talk about it. But, you know. [Does it involve McGregor at all?] Well, every fight that you would consider a super fight would involve McGregor, but this one isn’t. No.”

Fans reacted by speculating about various matchups, including a boxing crossover fight between bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley and Gervonta Davis.

The speculation also included some unrealistic matchups:

"Wow Suga is really gonna fight Gervonta"

"Brock lesnar vs chris barnett"

"Jailton Almieda v anyone is the superfight"

"Pereira vs Izzy 3?"

Fans also made jokes and used satire for the matchups that may actually materialize.:

"The announcers vs the judges. 6 man tornado tag match"

"'Holly Holm fights Raquel Pennington at UFC 300 for the main event! This will be Holly’s 14th title shot'"

"Nothing he just be sayin s**t"

Fans also referenced the recent leak of a possible matchup between Kevin Holland and former Bellator fighter Michael 'Venom' Page.

"MVP vs Kevin Holland"

"Holland and MVP"

Dana White blasts Prime Card's reported number of pay-per-view buys

Dana White also weighed in on the recent Misfits Boxing 'Prime Card', which featured Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis. Those close to the promotion claimed that the event attracted 1.3 million pay-per-view buys.

Dana White dismissed the number as a reach and told the Full Send podcast hosts to not buy into it. He reasoned that such success would be met with more frequent cards in the year:

“I haven’t heard about anybody selling a lot of pay-per-views lately. Let me tell you how hard it is to sell 1.3 million pay-per-view buys, and if you did sell 1.3 million — if you sold 700,000 pay-per-view buys — they’d put putting on fights f*****g 10 times a year. When you hear those kinds of numbers fly around the pay-per-view world, they’re lying motherf*****r. Don’t ever believe that s***.”

Check out his full comments below on YouTube [28:15]: