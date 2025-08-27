Wrestler who pulled Raja Jackson off Syko Stu during KnokX event accuses promotion of allegedly discouraging police cooperation

Douglas 'The Epic' Malo recently claimed that the events that transpired at KnokX Pro Wrestling involving Raja Jackson on Aug. 23 went far beyond a violent assault in the ring. Malo was the man who pulled Jackson off Syko Stu after he delivered a barrage of punches that left the wrestler unconscious.

Ad

Malo is no longer with the promotion and is now leveling serious allegations at KnokX Pro management. According to Malo and fellow wrestler Ian Morgan, company officials told students and staff not to speak freely with police.

Screenshots circulating online appear to show instructions from a KnokX higher-up directing talent to avoid contact with law enforcement unless cleared through the promotion.

Speaking in a recent episode of the Scaling Up Podcast, Morgan said:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

“The most disgusting thing is that people at this school are being encouraged to not cooperate with the police. From what I've heard, the police were on the scene investigating shortly after Stu was removed. There have been multiple requests from upper management to not talk with the police directly. That is extremely dishonest. You let your friend almost die, and now you’re trying to have people lie for you.”

Ad

Check out Ian Morgan's comments below (14:00):

Ad

Malo has also pointed to the role of wrestler Andre Joel 'AJ' Hudson in provoking Jackson before the attack. He believes Hudson’s actions “gassed up” Jackson, which spiraled into more than 20 unanswered strikes that turned a scripted performance into a near tragedy.

Doug Malo calls out Raja Jackson's father 'Rampage' after attack on Syko Stu

Douglas Malo has turned his criticism from KnokX Pro Wrestling to Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, father of Raja Jackson. Malo questioned the UFC legend's silence and challenged him to a boxing match:

"Hey 'Rampage', you're getting sued all over the place because you piggyback your son's life. How about this? Why don't we just have a boxing match? Why don't we just fight? You'll probably whoop my a*s and I don't give a sh*t. You raise money for your son's legal defense, and I'll raise money for Stu. By the way, I'm assuming by the time this video is out there'll be a link to Stu's GoFundMe. There should be a link to Stu's GoFundMe."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.