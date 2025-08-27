Wrestler who pulled Raja Jackson off Syko Stu during KnokX event accuses promotion of allegedly discouraging police cooperation

Douglas 'The Epic' Malo recently claimed that the events that transpired at KnokX Pro Wrestling involving Raja Jackson on Aug. 23 went far beyond a violent assault in the ring. Malo was the man who pulled Jackson off Syko Stu after he delivered a barrage of punches that left the wrestler unconscious.
Malo is no longer with the promotion and is now leveling serious allegations at KnokX Pro management. According to Malo and fellow wrestler Ian Morgan, company officials told students and staff not to speak freely with police.
Screenshots circulating online appear to show instructions from a KnokX higher-up directing talent to avoid contact with law enforcement unless cleared through the promotion.
Speaking in a recent episode of the Scaling Up Podcast, Morgan said:
“The most disgusting thing is that people at this school are being encouraged to not cooperate with the police. From what I've heard, the police were on the scene investigating shortly after Stu was removed. There have been multiple requests from upper management to not talk with the police directly. That is extremely dishonest. You let your friend almost die, and now you’re trying to have people lie for you.”
Check out Ian Morgan's comments below (14:00):
Malo has also pointed to the role of wrestler Andre Joel 'AJ' Hudson in provoking Jackson before the attack. He believes Hudson’s actions “gassed up” Jackson, which spiraled into more than 20 unanswered strikes that turned a scripted performance into a near tragedy.
Doug Malo calls out Raja Jackson's father 'Rampage' after attack on Syko Stu
Douglas Malo has turned his criticism from KnokX Pro Wrestling to Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, father of Raja Jackson. Malo questioned the UFC legend's silence and challenged him to a boxing match:
"Hey 'Rampage', you're getting sued all over the place because you piggyback your son's life. How about this? Why don't we just have a boxing match? Why don't we just fight? You'll probably whoop my a*s and I don't give a sh*t. You raise money for your son's legal defense, and I'll raise money for Stu. By the way, I'm assuming by the time this video is out there'll be a link to Stu's GoFundMe. There should be a link to Stu's GoFundMe."