"That Nate Diaz is undefeated too" - Fans react to Paulo Costa's hilarious "punching bag" warning to wrong 'Nate Diaz' ahead of Khamzat Chimaev fight

The announcement of Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz has left many wondering how Diaz is going to be able to win this fight. According to many fans and MMA pundits, this match-up just doesn't make sense.

Paulo Costa seems to have many of the same questions, as evidenced by a series of messages he sent to a person called Nate Diaz. This person, however, was not the UFC fighter that Costa was looking for. Fans on Twitter were quick to run with the joke and poke fun at Costa's apparent mistake.

"This Nate Diaz is undefeated too"

With Diaz being past his fighting prime and Chimaev on an absolute rampage through the division, it appears to be a one-sided fight. Costa was trying to convey his feelings that Chimaev would run straight through Diaz with little resistance and would likely be disappointed to find out he was speaking to the wrong person.

Khamzat Chimaev claims he will show Nate Diaz who the gangster is

Khamzat Chimaev is set to face Nate Diaz and believes that he will be far too much of a challenge for the Stockton-product to handle.

With the two fighters being on the opposite spectrum of their respective UFC careers, Chimaev will try and make Diaz's last UFC fight a swift one. Speaking to MMA Junkie, Chimaev said that he will show Diaz who the real gangster is.

"I'm going to show who's the gangster. Like I told before, we're from Chechnya. We eat the gangsters for breakfast."

Diaz will be hoping to show Khamzat Chimaev exactly what a West Coast gangster is really about. Diaz is notoriously hard to put away, but Chimzaev has been finishing opponents left and right. Once fans dig a little deeper, a few fascinating aspects to this fight start to appear.

The Brazilian jiu-jitsu of Diaz could be his biggest weapon against Chimaev. Although Diaz was able to catch Leon Edwards with a beautiful straight left-hand late in their fight, it seems unlikely that Chimaev will be affected by Diaz's stand-up.

For Chimaev, his goal will be to put on a performance worth remembering and make yet another statement of intent within the welterweight division.

