WWE legend Hulk Hogan shocks Joe Rogan with horrific fentanyl admission - "That's how people overdose" 

WWE legend Hulk Hogan has spoken out on the devastating effects of prescription fentanyl in the latest Joe Rogan Experience podcast episode.

Hogan, real name Terry Gene Bollea, became a global wrestling phenomenon thanks to his over-the-top persona. His signature horseshoe mustache is known everywhere and has been cosplayed many times.

But behind the eccentric look lies many secrets, one of which Hulk Hogan shared with Joe Rogan on the latter's podcast. He told the UFC commentator that he has had 10 back surgeries and got both his knees and his hips replaced after torturing his body through the strict regime required of a professional wrestler.

Hogan also shared that doctors used to prescribe him high doses of morphine for the pain. In a shocking admission, Hogan revealed that when his tolerance for the substance grew high, physicians started prescribing him fentanyl which nearly pushed him off the edge.

"They almost killed me with that stuff," said Hogan. "I didn't know that they gave it to me. But morphine and none of that stuff worked on me, I've had so many surgeries."

The 70-year-old claimed that he was prescribed 150mg patches to slap onto his legs, 280mg oral patches for his gums, and 1,500mg lozenges every day to treat his chronic pain.

Hogan's disclosure drew multiple gasps from Joe Rogan throughout the segment. The podcaster was even more shocked to hear how Hogan tried to wean himself off the drug.

Hulk Hogan shared that a friend of his offered to get him clean in six months, but the WWE superstar wanted it done in two weeks. He told his wife at the time that he'd require complete privacy and lots of water. But he started off doing something extremely dangerous.

"The first thing I did was cut the patches in half and put them on my legs like an idiot. I called my pain doctor and told him what I did. He just said. 'Take that [expletive] off your legs, that's how people overdose."

Hogan earned a loud 'Oh no!' from Joe Rogan with this reveal. The podcaster himself has some experience in experimenting with drugs, but he recently revealed that he never took cocaine in his life.

Watch the video below:

Hulk Hogan shares he had hallucinations about his wife due to fentanyl withdrawal

Hulk Hogan did manage to get clean from fentanyl, but the process was not easy. He had several horrific and graphic hallucinations about his wife at the time, which he shared with Joe Rogan.

"I saw my ex-wife's teeth come out of her head and talk to me. I saw a plastic squirt gun come out of her chest. This was just coming off of the fentanyl."

Hogan also admitted that he also lost 35 pounds during the process. But he succeeded in weaning himself off the drug.

The only other time he ever took the drug was by accident when an EMT plugged him into a fentanyl drip line during shoulder surgery.

