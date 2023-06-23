Joe Rogan has the most shocked reaction after Mike Perry's gifts from COVID-ravaged Wuhan

While he’s been part of the UFC on-and-off since the promotion’s 12th show back in 1997, Joe Rogan is arguably more well-known today for his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE).

Watch Joe Rogan’s first UFC appearance below.

While Rogan covers a number of widely-ranging topics on JRE, he often stays close to his MMA roots, with a number of UFC stars past and present joining him.

This week, former UFC welterweight contender turned bare knuckle boxing star Mike Perry made an appearance on the podcast, and unsurprisingly, the results were explosive.

Much has already been made of the wild tangent made by ‘Platinum’ when he somehow turned a discussion about the effects of weight-cutting on a fighter’s chin into stating that fans want him to fight in Africa.

Rogan: Do you think cutting a lot of weight affects your chin?



Perry: People want to see me fight in Africa.

Now, another comical incident from the podcast has been shared to Instagram. Bizarrely, the clip shows Perry opening a rucksack to present Rogan with some random gifts.

While some of these gifts made sense – such as the shorts Perry fought Paul Felder in – one item made Rogan outright recoil in shock. In Perry’s words, said item was:

“These are from Wuhan, China, when COVID happened. I’ve had these air fresheners for a while, so I’ve got like a couple of designs, I’ve got you a few, it’s like ‘PMP’ and my little character...”

Quite what Rogan will do with these gifts is, frankly, anyone’s guess.

Mike Perry vs. Conor McGregor – what did Joe Rogan say about this potential fight?

Back in April, Mike Perry fought and defeated former UFC middleweight champ Luke Rockhold in a bare-knuckle boxing bout under the BKFC banner.

Following his win, Perry was confronted in the ring by current UFC superstar Conor McGregor, and the two men engaged in a staredown that was the talk of the internet for a while afterwards.

FITE @FiteTV



| LIVE on Mike Perry calls out Conor McGregor for a face-off and @TheNotoriousMMA accepts. He enters the ring with the BKFC title over his shoulder. #BKFC41 | LIVE on #FITE Mike Perry calls out Conor McGregor for a face-off and @TheNotoriousMMA accepts. He enters the ring with the BKFC title over his shoulder.#BKFC41 | LIVE on #FITE https://t.co/DoCw7OZTZP

Discussion of this potential fight has since gone quiet, largely because ‘The Notorious’ remains under contract with the UFC. However, the subject came up during Perry’s recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience.

While Rogan did firmly state that it was unlikely that the UFC would allow the fight to happen, he did wax lyrical about its possibility to draw big on pay-per-view:

“If he decided to do that, if somehow or another they [the UFC] gave him the green light to do that...I can’t imagine how that could ever happen, but if it did, if that happened in a bare-knuckle fight, that would be f*cking bananas. [McGregor’s] a very good kicker, he can do everything, but if somehow or another he agreed to fight bare-knuckle, I mean, Jesus Christ, do you know how big that would be? That would be wild. If they did that in bare-knuckle, it would get a million pay-per-view buys at least. Probably more.”

Watch Joe Rogan discuss Conor McGregor vs. Mike Perry below.

