WWE legend wonders whether Quinton Jackson's viral powerbomb KO influenced Raja's pro wrestling debacle

WWE legend Booker T recently shared his thoughts on the Raja Jackson-Syko Stu incident and questioned whether Quinton Jackson's son was influenced by his father's iconic powerbomb KO win in June 2004.

For context, the UFC icon's son is under police investigation after going off the handle during a live wrestling event last week. Jackson power-slammed pro-wrestler Stu out cold before delivering a flurry of hard punches to the head. Stu was later hospitalized, and his recovery is currently being monitored by medical professionals.

Given that Jackson's actions went above and beyond the acceptable limits for a professional full-contact sport, he's been placed under investigation by the LAPD, with many calling for his arrest.

In an interview on Reality Of Wrestling, Booker T addressed the situation and questioned whether 'Rampage' Jackson's iconic powerbomb KO win over Ricardo Arona at PRIDE Critical Countdown in June 2004 inspired his son. He said:

"One thing I noticed when I saw the video was, Syko Stu gave him his body. He didn't fight against it when he was up there on the shoulders of young Jackson. He took the bump, and the bump was so devastating that it knocked him out. I don't know if that was supposed to be the angle, such as 'Rampage' Jackson back in the day. You know, with the big KO with the big slam and the guy going to sleep."

He continued:

"I don't know if they were trying to reenact that or not. If that was the case, the match should've been over right there... There's a lot of blame to go around here."

Catch Booker T's comments below (2:38):

Quinton Jackson claims he's receiving "death threats" after Raja Jackson's assault on Syko Stu

Quinton Jackson is seemingly bearing the brunt of his son sending Syko Stu to the hospital. The UFC icon recently addressed the situation and claimed that he was facing "death threats" from "racist people" online.

In an interview (via @HappyPunch on X), Jackson stated that threats against him were uncalled for and stated:

"You know, I wish I could say something. All I can say is a lot of racist people giving me death threats and stuff like that, like I'm a puppet master, calling me a bad father. It's uncalled for. Anything I say gets twisted anyway."

