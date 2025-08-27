  • home icon
  MMA vet Matt Brown reacts to Raja Jackson's assault on Syko Stu during KnokX pro-wrestling event: "There's not a lot to investigate"

MMA vet Matt Brown reacts to Raja Jackson's assault on Syko Stu during KnokX pro-wrestling event: "There's not a lot to investigate"

By Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
Modified Aug 27, 2025 05:02 GMT
Matt Brown (left) critcized Raja Jackson (right) for assaulting Syko Stu. [Images courtesy: @prdxdgtl and @1percentpro on Instagram]
Matt Brown (left) critcized Raja Jackson (right) for assaulting Syko Stu. [Images courtesy: @prdxdgtl and @1percentpro on Instagram]

UFC veteran Matt Brown shared his thoughts on Raja Jackson attacking pro-wrestler. During a KnokX pro-wrestling event, Raja, the son of prominent MMA veteran Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, launched an unscripted and premeditated attack on Stuart Smith, aka Syko Stu, as a 'payback' for an earlier interaction. Smith sustained serious injuries and was hospitalized.

The incident has gained significant attention within the combat sports community and is currently under investigation. During a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Brown shared his thoughts on the consequences Jackson might have to face:

"If this was anybody other than Rampage Jackson's son, I don't think there would be any empathy here at all. But we all love Rampage and he's the man. The fact that [Raja] is his son, we are all sitting here like, 'Bro, what the f*?' If this was about anybody else in this world, it's would be like, 'Bro. Throw that M*f* in the jail and throw the key away'... That's probably what's going to happen. When you say, 'they're investigating,' there's not a lot to investigate. There's a video that shows it pretty clear."
Check out Matt Brown's comments below (0:01):

Matt Brown says Raja Jackson is lucky that his action did not lead to serious health consequences for Syko Stu

Speaking further in the aforementioned interview with MMA Fighting, Matt Brown shared his opinion that Raja Jackson should have confronted and fought Syko Stu instead of launching a dirty attack when he was least suspecting it during a pro-wrestling match:

"What a sh* move, man! You want to fight the guy, fight the guy. The dude was preparing for a pro-wrestling style takedown and [Jackson] slammed him on his head." [1:05]

He then stated his opinion that Syko Stu getting injured and hospitalized is still a relatively less serious scenario, given the dire circumstances Jackson's actions could have resulted in:

"[Syko Stu] is hospitalized, but [Jackson] is lucky that that's all that has happened. Hopefully the guy is alright. That's all I can say. Hopefully the guy heals up. Already [dealing] with some PTSD and being a veteran and everything... Just hope that the guy turns out okay... Just send him some positive energy and hope for the best."

A large section of the combat sports community has strongly condemned Jackson for his behavior. His father, Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, also broke his silence on the matter.

