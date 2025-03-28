WWE superstar CM Punk shares honest thoughts on his UFC tenure, says it was a valuable learning experience: "No reward without the risk"

CM Punk recently reflected on his UFC tenure and noted that it was a valuable learning experience. The WWE superstar famously left the pro wrestling giant and transitioned to the MMA leader for a new challenge.

The UFC received plenty of backlash among the MMA community after announcing that Punk had joined the promotion. Unlike other WWE superstars such as Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley, the Chicago native didn't have a decorated background in collegiate wrestling.

During the latest episode of ESPN's 'Stephanie's Places', Punk opened up about his UFC tenure not going as well as he had hoped. The WWE superstar mentioned that he gained a lot despite coming up short in his bouts and pursued it because the fear of the unknown motivated him:

"Everything else is the easy way out and I don't think you learn anything and I don't think you grow. There was no reward without the risk. And fortune favors the bold, so the flip side to that is you fall on your face a lot and I think the older, the wiser you get that a lot of things are just on the job training... The more frequently I've applied that in my life, 'This is terrifying'. Well, just do it. You have to try new and different things and you'll never know what's going to happen".

Check out the full clip featuring CM Punk's comments below:

Who did CM Punk fight in the UFC?

CM Punk competed in the UFC octagon on two occasions against opponents that were at similar stages of their respective careers.

Punk fought Mickey Gall in his promotional debut at UFC 203, where he was submitted at 2:14 of the first round. He returned to the octagon two years later at UFC 225, where he lost a unanimous decision to Mike Jackson.

Although Punk was defeated via unanimous decision, the result was later overturned to a no-contest after Jackson tested positive for marijuana. As a result, the WWE superstar's MMA career ended with a professional record of 0-1-1.

Check out CM Punk's final UFC walkout below:

