WWE superstar Matt Riddle posts throwback picture to his first UFC "Fight of the Night"

WWE star Matt Riddle recently posted a throwback photo from his time with the UFC.

Long before making a splash in the world of pro wrestling, Riddle was a bright UFC prospect. Taking to social media, the 36-year-old reflected on his days with the promotion as he shared a picture of himself from when he earned his first Fight of the Night bonus.

He captioned the image:

"Years ago when I fought in the UFC this was my first fight of the night and it was epic. Also that’s not my blood #bro #stallion #wwe #ufc"

Riddle got into the UFC after featuring in The Ultimate Fighter in 2008. While he was submitted by Tim Credeur in the quarterfinal round of the tournament, he still earned a UFC contract. 'Deep Waters' had a strong start in the UFC, going 3-0 at one point in his career.

The Pennsylvania native went on to fight 12 times under the promotional banner. Riddle amassed an overall MMA record of 10-3, but two of his victories were overturned to no-contests after he failed two drug tests for marijuana. His record now stands at 8-3-2(NC).

After testing positive for cannabis, Riddle was released by the company in 2013. The following year, 'King of Bros' ventured out into the independent pro wrestling scene before signing with the WWE in 2014.

Matt Riddle beat Jon Jones in a wrestling tournament

While Matt Riddle may not have achieved great success in MMA, he does have a win over Jon Jones in a wrestling match at a state-level tournament.

Riddle, who represented Saratoga Springs High School, has always had a flair of wrestling and it showed when he took on Jones. 'King of Bros' beat 'Bones', who was representing Union-Endicott High School. Riddle won the tournament and the state division wrestling championship back in 2004. Jones, meanwhile, finished in third place.

Ben Askren shared a photo of the pair standing on a podium. Matt Riddle is in the middle, next to Jon Jones, who is on his left.

Both athletes have taken different paths since the tournament. Jon Jones has a real chance to solidify his status as the greatest MMA fighter of all time. Meanwhile, Matt Riddle continues to be one of the most newsworthy talents in the WWE after a not-so-successful UFC stint.

