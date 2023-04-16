WWE vs. UFC? Former champion proposes "best-out-of-seven" fight series with superstar Conor McGregor

The recent announcement of the UFC and WWE merger has sparked plenty of discussion as to what it could mean for both going forward and has led to many fans, fighters, and WWE superstars proposing unique ideas.

Former WWE world heavyweight champion Dolph Ziggler recently spoke to TMZ Sports regarding the possibility of doing something with Conor McGregor. Ziggler noted that the former two-division champion has called out WWE superstars in the past and offered an opportunity to compete in multiple bouts under a fight series format.

He said:

"Yeah, WWE and UFC? And he's called us out a couple times, so I appreciate that and I can go a little bit, so I would still do it." [0:10 - 0:17]

The WWE superstar wrestled both in high school and college, where he excelled as an amateur wrestler. He proposed a fight series with McGregor and mentioned that both would compete at least once in their respective areas of expertise:

"Why not make it a best-of-three? Octagon, boxing match, wrestling, fighting, WWE, and then set it all up for the best-out-of-seven at WrestleMania. I mean, that's just where the money is, but... not everybody can go and back it up but some of us can." [0:19 - 0:34]

It remains to be seen who will work with McGregor should he appear in WWE, but it's likely that he will make an appearance in the future, especially now that the sports entertainment powerhouse has merged with the UFC under the Endeavor umbrella.

Ed Herman and Zak Cummings retire after their bout at UFC Kansas City

UFC Kansas City featured a unique moment for the promotion as two fighters who competed against each other announced their retirement after their bout.

Veteran light heavyweights Ed Herman and Zak Cummings both announced their retirement during their post-fight interviews. Cummings got the better of the TUF season 3 runner-up as he earned a third-round TKO win. It was Cummings' first bout at 205 pounds and he now retires after having won bouts in three different weight divisions.

Ed Herman has been with the promotion since 2006, when he earned a contract following his entertaining bout with Kendal Grove on the TUF season 3 finale. He has fought the who's who of the sport and even has a win over former light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira.

