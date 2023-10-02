Xiong Jing Nan admits she would have loved to have a fourth fight with rival Angela Lee: “That’s what I wanted”

ONE women’s strawweight MMA world champion Xiong Jing Nan is sad to know that she won’t have the opportunity to share the Circle with former atomweight MMA queen Angela Lee for a fourth time.

Xiong and Lee engaged in one of MMA’s most memorable trilogies, with the final fight between the two coming in September 2022 and ONE on Prime Video 2. ‘The Panda’ came out on top in the series after successfully defending her strawweight title twice.

Hoping to get another crack and claim the atomweight world title, Xiong was saddened to learn that Lee would be retiring from mixed martial arts following the devastating loss of her sister, Victoria.

Speaking with the South China Morning Post following her win over Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak at ONE Fight Night 14, Xiong said:

“I feel very sad and I feel sorry for what happened to her sister because Angela opened up about her story today. So actually, I would have loved to have that fourth fight with Angela Lee. And from my opinion, I would have liked to get the atomweight belt from Angela Lee. Personally, that’s what I wanted.”

Xiong Jing Nan added another big win to her resume over the weekend, landing a unanimous decision victory over ‘Wondergirl’ in the promotion’s first-ever special rules striking match.

Though she may never get a fourth fight with Angela Lee, ONE Fight Night 14 saw the rise of a new atomweight MMA queen and a potential opponent for ‘The Panda’ down the line. Stamp Fairtex made history in the evening’s main event, defeating South Korean standout Ham Seo Hee to capture the vacant ONE atomweight MMA world title.

Could we see a superfight between Xiong Jing Nan and Stamp Fairtex headline a ONE Championship event in the future?

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 14 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermall Charlo: Sportskeeda MMA's round-by-round live results and news updates