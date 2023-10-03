Xiong Jing Nan game for another special-rules striking fight: “I will put in a better performance”

The latest victory of ONE strawweight world champion Xiong Jing Nan came over Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak in their 129-pound catchweight special-rules bout last Friday, September 29, at ONE Fight Night 14.

The result may have been impressive for everyone who witnessed her performance, which resulted in a third-round TKO victory.

But ‘The Panda’ isn’t quite satisfied with it and instead vowed to use this experience as a launching pad to put up a more remarkable performance in future special-rules fights.

The 35-year-old claimed this in the post-event media scrum, where she also showed sympathy to ‘Wondergirl'. Xiong said:

“I’m very happy but I'm kind of worried about my opponent because it seems like she really got hurt from my punches. Next time I try this [special-rules match] I will do better. I will put in a better performance.”

Before competing in this special-rules striking fight with ‘Wondergirl', Xiong had nine wins and one loss on her record, which saw her become a dominant force in the 125-pound division by becoming an undefeated world champion.

Xiong has swept all her title challengers and beat Laura Balin, Samara Santos, Angela Lee (twice), Tiffany Teo, Michelle Nicolini, and Ayaka Miura. Included in this path of destruction were four TKO/KO finishes that cemented her status as one of the feared knockout artists on the ONE Championship roster.

Her only defeat in the world’s largest martial arts organization was the fifth-round submission against Angela Lee at ONE: Century Part I in October 2019, when she moved down to the atomweight division.

The Chinese world champion is now setting her sights on the newly minted ONE atomweight world champion, Stamp Fairtex, for a future match, regardless of the rule set.

You can watch the ONE Fight Night 14 replay on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

