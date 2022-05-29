Watch: Xiong Jing Nan throws fistic fastballs

ONE women's strawweight champion Xiong Jing Nan can throw some heavy leather. ONE Championship recently shared a video on Instagram of 'The Panda' landing an overhand right against Tiffany Teo.

The caption reads:

""The Panda's" pumping fastballs! [Xiong Jing Nan]"

Watch the video of Xiong Jing Nan punching Tiffany Teo in slow motion below:

The fight took place during the ONE Championship: Inside the Matrix event in 2020. Jing Nan defeated Teo via unanimous decision to defend her title. The Chinese-born fighter has defended her belt in an impressive six bouts.

Jing Nan is a boxing-based fighter who has learned MMA to great success. Her coach, Siyar Bahadurzada, says that her greatest strength is not her hands, but her intelligence. In an interview with ONE, he said:

“And the key to Jing Nan’s success to overcome her opponents no matter what, whether they’re wrestlers, grapplers, or strikers, is that she has a plan and knows how to implement that plan when she fights. She has a very, very high fight IQ.”

The ONE women's strawweight titleholder has no current fights scheduled. However, she has been called out by the atomweight champion, Angela Lee, to finish their trilogy.

Angela Lee vs. Xiong Jing Nan trilogy?

The two world champions have already met twice and have their series tied at one apiece. In March 2019, Jing Nan defeated Lee via TKO and later that same year in October, Lee avenged her loss via submission.

Joe Devlin  @_MMAFNL Angela Lee suffers her first career defeat, at the hands of the Strawweight Champ Xiong Jing Nan

Angela Lee suffers her first career defeat, at the hands of the Strawweight Champ Xiong Jing Nan https://t.co/cwnx7qwdRx

Coming off her major title defense at ONE X, the atomweight titleholder said she wanted to finish what she started against 'The Panda' Jing Nan. In an interview with ONE, she explained:

“I definitely want to capture the strawweight belt, so I’d love to fight Xiong again and step up to strawweight and try to capture that champ-champ status... I think that I have grown a lot more in these past few years and made a lot more improvements than she has, and I think it can show in our performances. So definitely, when we match up again, it’s going to be a different story, and I think everyone is eager to see it.”

Jing Nan is also interested in the fight. She spoke to Sportskeeda and said:

"Of course I want that trilogy fight with Angela. I've been thinking about that fight for a long time. I'm looking forward to the trilogy."

Will we see Angela Lee vs. Xiong Jing Nan 3 later this year? The atomweight and strawweight champions battling for double-champ status would be a momentous event.

ABS-CBN Entertainment @ABSCBN The best moments from Xiong Jing Nan's first encounter with Angela Lee! What happens when they rematch on 13 October for the ONE Atomweight World Title? The best moments from Xiong Jing Nan's first encounter with Angela Lee! What happens when they rematch on 13 October for the ONE Atomweight World Title? https://t.co/hkmBSZPWrA

